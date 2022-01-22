ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Fan arrested after Digne hit by bottle on return to Everton

By The Associated Press
CharlotteObserver.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA soccer fan was arrested after two Aston Villa players appeared to be struck by a bottle thrown from the crowd as they celebrated their team's goal in the 1-0 win at Everton in the Premier League on Saturday. One of the...

www.charlotteobserver.com

Comments / 0

