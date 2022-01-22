ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Matchday LIVE: Atletico & Marseille in action after Man City held by Southampton & Man Utd go fourth

Cover picture for the articleWhat a game that was from Diego Simeone's men, trailing 2-0 before scoring three goals in the second half – including two in stoppage time – to...

goal.com

Wilfred Bony: NEC Nijmegen sign former Manchester City striker

The 33-year-old Cote d’Ivoire international will be hoping to revive his professional career at the Dutch elite division outfit. Eredivisie side NEC Nijmegen have confirmed the signing of former Manchester City striker Wilfred Bony. The Ivorian striker has been without a club since leaving Saudi Arabia club Al-Ittihad in...
SkySports

Manchester City vs Man Utd, Liverpool vs Man Utd among Premier League fixture live on Sky Sports in March

The Manchester derby plus Liverpool vs Man Utd are among the Premier League fixtures to be shown live on Sky Sports in March. Ralf Rangnick will take his side to the Etihad on Sunday 6 March, with kick-off at 4.30pm. Later in the month, Man Utd will take on Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday 20 March, as United face a vital month in their push for a top-four finish.
goal.com

Endrick: Brazil's new €45m wonderkid has European giants fighting over him

The 15-year-old is being pursued by Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester City, among others, after starring for Palmeiras in the recent Copinha. Back in 2008, a 15-year-old Santos forward by the name of Neymar emerged into the consciousness of Brazilian football fans with his appearances in the Copinha, one of the most prestigious youth tournaments anywhere in the world.
goal.com

Ilaix Moriba: Valencia sign ex-Barcelona youngster on loan from RB Leipzig

The 19-year-old is back in the country where it all started for him after struggling for game time in the Bundesliga. Valencia have confirmed the signing of Ilaix Moriba on loan until the end of the 2021-22 season from RB Leipzig. The former Spain youth international is not new to...
The Independent

Mohamed Salah scores winning penalty as Egypt see off Ivory Coast in Africa Cup of Nations shootout

Mohamed Salah fired seven-times winners Egypt into the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals as they edged past Ivory Coast in a dramatic penalty shoot-out after a goalless draw.The Liverpool striker converted the Pharaohs' fifth spot-kick after substitute goalkeeper Gabaski had kept out Eric Bailly's casual effort to secure a 5-4 victory and a last eight showdown with Morocco.Egypt were first to threaten when striker Omar Marmoush rattled the bar with a curling 17th-minute effort, and Ivory Coast keeper Badra Sangare had to tip over Salah's dipping attempt.However, the Elephants responded as the half-time whistle approached when Ibrahim Sangare forced Mohamed...
The Independent

Rio Ferdinand gives verdict on Anthony Martial’s Man United career after completing Sevilla loan

Anthony Martial’s departure from Manchester United, on loan to Sevilla, has not come as a surprise to many - and certainly not to Rio Ferdinand.The former Monaco forward has been a bit-part player for the Premier League team for some time, featuring just eight times in the Premier League this season and scoring only once in all competitions for the Red Devils.He arrived with a big reputation and price tag and initially excited supporters, but inconsistent showings and being overshadowed by the likes of Marcus Rashford have left him on the fringes of the club, managing fewer than 400 minutes...
The Independent

Wolves complete permanent deal for Hwang Hee-chan from RB Leipzig

Wolves have turned Hwang Hee-chan’s loan from RB Leipzig into a permanent deal.Hwang moved to Molineux in the summer, with Wanderers having the option to buy the South Korea international.The Premier League club have activated that clause in the agreement and the 26-year-old will sign a deal until 2026 at the end of this season.“With every new signing you have to expect a period of settling in and adapting to their new environment, but straight away, Hee Chan has shown exactly what we expected of him as a player, but he’s also settled in quickly and made an impact,” Wolves’...
The Independent

Newcastle facing struggle to make more signings before transfer deadline

Newcastle’s hunt for further January recruits is destined to go down to the wire as selling clubs dig in for a fight.The Magpies, in their first transfer window under Amanda Staveley’s largely Saudi-backed consortium, have spent the last two weeks striving to add to their earlier signings of Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood.However, they have been met with stern resistance by clubs either determined not to sell their best players this month, or intent on not doing so until they have squeezed every last penny they can out of the Premier League’s newest financial power.Newcastle’s search has sparked daily speculation...
The Independent

Roy Hodgson looking forward to ‘massive challenge’ at Watford

Former England boss Roy Hodgson feels ready for the massive challenge of keeping Watford in the Premier League.Hodgson was announced as the club’s new manager on Tuesday evening following the departure of Claudio Ranieri after only 16 weeks in charge.The 74-year-old will be joined at Vicarage Road by assistant Ray Lewington, who managed the Hornets from 2002 until 2005.Hodgson becomes the Hornets’ 15th permanent manager in the last 10 years, and the third boss this season after Xisco Munoz was dismissed in October.Having left Crystal Palace at the end of last season after another campaign safely in the top flight,...
The Independent

Man Utd’s Zidane Iqbal honoured to represent Iraq ahead of debut

Manchester United’s Zidane Iqbal has revealed his pride as he prepares to make his senior international debut.The midfielder, of Pakistani and Iraqi heritage, is poised to make his Iraq bow on Thursday.The 18-year-old flew to join the squad on Sunday and could make his debut when Iraq, the country of his mother’s birth, face Iran in a crucial World Cup qualifier at the Azadi Stadium in Tehran.“It’s another milestone I’m going to hit, my first-team debut for Iraq. I’m looking forward to it and it’s a big game, so hopefully we can win,” he told manutd.com.“Me choosing to play for...
