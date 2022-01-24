ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic Accidents

Police searching for monkeys who escaped after highway crash

By Gustaf Kilander
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IdCiE_0dstgmCF00

Several monkeys were on the loose in rural Pennsylvania after a truck carrying about 100 of the animals crashed on a highway.

Pennsylvania State Police revealed that a pickup truck that was carrying the monkeys in an enclosed trailer collided with a dump truck, prompting four of the animals to escape.

The animals carried in the trailer were cynomolgus monkeys, which are often used in research and can cost as much as $10,000 each.

They were being transported to a lab in Florida when the crash took place at around 3.20pm on Friday on Route 54 close to Interstate 80 in Montour County, according to state police. The crash happened about 150 miles northwest of Philadelphia .

There were no injuries reported but both police and state wildlife officials came to the scene of the crash as the search for the escaped monkeys stretched into the night.

On Saturday morning, Pennsylvania State Police said that “there is still one monkey unaccounted for, but we are asking that no one attempt to look for or capture the animal. Anyone who sees or locates the monkey is asked not to approach, attempt to catch, or come in contact with the monkey. Please call 911 immediately”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l7gYq_0dstgmCF00

“We are bringing out animal specialists so there are people who can safely capture them and tranquilize them, if needed,” state police spokesperson Lauren Lesher said on Friday night, according to The New York Times.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ogq5V_0dstgmCF00

At the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, cynomolgus monkeys were in high demand for vaccine research. Some scientists were suggesting creating a monkey reserve much like the ones the US government keeps for oil and grain.

According to the Wisconsin National Primate Research Center , the monkeys “have the habit of inserting their hands in small burrows or holes to find crabs or other animals. In the mangrove swamps of their wild habitat, they have learned to feed on crabs and other small animals exposed by the low tide”.

The centre added that in captivity, the monkeys can live around 30 years. “The cynomolgus monkey is best known as the first preclinical test animal for the development of the polio vaccine.”

Jamie Labar works at a Super 8 hotel close to the scene of the accident.

“I thought it was just another car accident because there’s always accidents there,” she told The New York Times.

“I hope somebody gets them out of the cold, whoever it is,” she added as temperatures in the county were forecasted to reach zero degrees Fahrenheit (-18 Celsius) on Friday night.

“I saw it on Facebook, and actually this started as kind of a family fun joke about just making an experience and going to try and save a monkey, so I actually brought a kennel, flashlights night vision goggles,” Nate Allen, whose family drove half an hour to the scene, told WBRE .

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Police discover live deer in car trunk in DUI stop

A Pennsylvania woman had more than junk in her trunk during a traffic stop this week. Newberry Township Police were shocked to find a live deer in the trunk of the 19-year-old’s car when they stopped her Thursday for allegedly driving under the influence. The driver told the officers...
HARRISBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Florida State
Daily Item

UPDATE All escaped monkeys located in Montour County

DANVILLE — All three monkeys missing following a crash Friday afternoon in Montour County have been located, state police said Saturday evening. A truck transporting 100 cynomolgus macaques — a type of monkey — was involved in a crash near I-80 Friday afternoon. Three monkeys escaped in the incident.
MONTOUR COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#For Monkeys#Philadelphia#Pennsylvania State Police#The New York Times
WTAJ

Police: Truck with 100 monkeys crashes, some of them missing

DANVILLE, Pa. (AP) — A truck carrying about 100 monkeys was involved in a crash Friday in Pennsylvania, state police said as authorities searched for at least three of the monkeys that appeared to have escaped the vehicle. The truck carrying the animals crashed with a dump truck in the afternoon in Montour County, Pennsylvania […]
MONTOUR COUNTY, PA
Daily Item

UPDATE Game Commission, CDC responding to crash involving monkeys near Danville

DANVILLE — State police say three small monkeys were missing following a crash between a truck hauling a trailer and a dump truck this afternoon in Montour County. According to Trooper Andrea Pelachick, a truck carrying 100 monkeys was involved in the crash on State Route 54 near the Danville exit of Interstate 80 just after 4 p.m.
DANVILLE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Facebook
WMUR.com

Man faces DUI charge after dog leads police to crash scene

LEBANON, N.H. — A man whose dog led police to the crash where he was trapped is now charged with driving under the influence. Vermont State Police said Cameron Laundry was intoxicated when his truck went off I-89 near the New Hampshire border. Laundry's dog, Tinsley, led officers to...
LEBANON, NH
The Independent

Missing woman’s ‘lover’ arrested after police find headless torso at his home

The search for a missing woman in Louisiana has led to the arrest of a 34-year-old man who authorities allege has refused to comply with an investigation. Benjamin Beale, 34, was apprehend at home in New Orleans on Tuesday, and according to an affidavit obtained by WDSU-TV, a dismembered body was found.He reportedly admitted to police that he and Julia Dardar, 36, were having relationship problems, and a woman’s remains were found in a freezer at his address.A torso and head, as well as instruments including a saw and googles, were located in the freezer onboard a bus parked at...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS New York

Police Searching For Robbery Suspect Who Escaped Custody At Brooklyn Hospital

UPDATE (1/15/2022): Police: Robbery Suspect Who Escaped Custody At Brooklyn Hospital Located, Placed Under Arrest NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A prisoner is on the run after escaping from a Brooklyn hospital Wednesday morning. The NYPD says they arrested 21-year-old Akeem Williams around 8:30 a.m. for a robbery. Officers took Williams to Brookdale Hospital in the Brownsville section after he began complaining of chest pains. 🚨WANTED-ESCAPED PRISONER: 1/12/22, 8:03AM, Brookdale Hosp ER @NYPD67PCT Brooklyn. AKEEM WILLIAMS: arrested for robbery, then fled police custody from the hospital in handcuffs. Any info call 800-577-TIPS or anonymously DM our website https://t.co/O16qWNd4vZ. Reward up to $3,500 pic.twitter.com/id2um8tNQ9 — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) January 13, 2022 Police say Williams was cuffed behind his back, but he somehow managed to bring his hands forward and escape the emergency room. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Independent

The Independent

460K+
Followers
157K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy