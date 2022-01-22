ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Huge lorry queues continue to build on main road in Dover

By Emily Atkinson
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uVN22_0dstgkQn00

Lorries on the main road into the Port of Dover are gridlocked in vast queues built up on the A20 from Kent .

The eastbound congestion is currently being managed by The Dover Traffic Assessment Project (TAP), which enforces a 40mph speed limit and restriction on lorry drivers to use the left lane only - “a well-established and regularly used normal operational tool,” a port spokesperson told the BBC .

“Short delays” on the channel route, the ferry operator DFDs warned the broadcaster, are the result of being a vessel short while it undergoes refurbishment.

The spokesperson said: “With traffic returning to normal levels after the Christmas and New Year holidays, there have been short delays but we are working to make sure everyone gets on the earliest crossing possible.”

The tailback - blamed frequently on Brexit - has since become so extensive it can be seen on Google Maps satellite images, reports the Mirror .

One lorry driver told The Independent he been snarled-up in queues of up to 15km (9 miles) since full customs controls were implemented at the start of this month.

The haulier added was being subjected to checks of 15 to 20 minutes per vehicle needed to pass the new Goods Vehicle Movement Service (GVMS) system.

It comes as port chiefs urged the government to hold urgent with the EU on ways to ease further checks set to come into force in September which could cause “disastrous” disruption to trade routes.

“It’s entirely Brexit – you can’t blame it on anything else but Brexit,” said the driver.

“People will get to grips with GVMS and the new paperwork in the weeks ahead. But even if they don’t take as long, checks still take time. So the queues are bound to get worse when traffic flows pick up next month.”

The Brexit condemnation was echoed by Labour MP Ruth Cadbury, member of a cross-party parliamentary group on the Transport Committee, who visited Dover earlier this week.

“There are clearly issues with congestion at Dover. There is no doubt the regulatory changes from Brexit are causing delays,” she told The Independent.

An HMC spokesperson said: “We are aware of some short delays to freight movements at Dover during this week.

“The Goods Vehicle Movement System (GVMS) and other HMRC systems are online and working as planned”.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘Brexit to blame’: Huge lorry queues at Dover as port bosses call for talks on EU checks

Huge lorry queues building up at the Port of Dover have been blamed “entirely” on extra controls which have come into force from Brexit.It comes as port chiefs urged the UK government to hold talks with the EU on ways to ease further checks set to come in later in 2022 which could cause “disastrous” disruption to trade.One courier told The Independent he had been caught up in queues of up to 15km (9 miles) since full customs controls came into force at the beginning of January.The British haulier said it was taking 15 to 20 minutes for each...
ECONOMY
BBC

Dover queues: Traffic builds on the A20 in Kent

Lengthy lorry queues have built up on the main road heading into Dover. Freight heading to the Port of Dover is being managed by National Highways as traffic in the area builds and queues form on the A20. A port spokesperson said it was using "a well-established and regularly used...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Brexit checks mean lorry queues at Dover ‘only going to get longer’, says union

Brexit controls are behind the huge lorry queues leading up to Dover and delays are “going to get longer”, a union representing drivers has said.Unite said the full customs controls brought in after Brexit is causing significant hold-ups at the port – with each driver taking 10 to 20 minutes to clear checks.Adrian Jones, Unite’s national officer for road transport, told The Independent: “The queues and the delays are only going to get longer as both tourism and commercial trade pick up in the weeks ahead.”The union official said the additional time for checks was down to the codes...
ECONOMY
BBC

What's been causing lorry queues at Dover?

Long queues of lorries built up outside Dover last week with some drivers taking to social media to share their frustration. So, what has been causing these delays and how big a factor are the new Brexit checks?. How long were the queues?. According to Highways England, queues were stretching...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Lorries#Queues#Lorry#Mirror#A20#Haulier#Gvms#Eu
NRVNews

VDOT continues clearing roads

Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) equipment operators continue to work in 12-hour shifts to plow and treat roads in western Virginia. Interstates 77, 81 and 581 are in minor condition, which means they are mostly clear with isolated slick spots. Drivers should use caution and watch for icy patches, especially on ramps, bridges and overpasses. Conditions on primary roads (those numbered 1-599) are improving from snow-covered and slushy to minor condition, so drivers should expect slick spots on these routes as well.
TRAFFIC
Shropshire Star

Broken down lorry causes traffic queues in Bridgnorth

A broken down lorry caused traffic queues for motorists in Bridgnorth. Police in Bridgnorth were dealing with an incident on the roundabout off Cann Hall Road, near the Bandon Arms, on Wednesday morning. The incident happened around 7.50am, near the busy roundabout during rush hour. Police asked motorists to avoid...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Dover queues: The firms struggling with Brexit red tape

On the approach into Dover, there are queues of lorries parked in one lane of the A20, stretching back for miles. They're being held along this road to avoid congesting the town, as they wait to board ferries across the Channel. Queues are not uncommon close to Britain's main trading...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
BBC
The Independent

Snow plough fires slush at traffic and causes 40 car accidents

A snow plough driver in Ohio was suspended after firing ice and slush at drivers, causing accidents involving 40 vehicles.Video of the incident allegedly saw the plough operator direct a huge arc of slush across the highway median and into oncoming traffic over the course of several miles.Truck driver Michael Lemon caught the incident, which police say left 12 people injured, on his cab dashcam.“I’ve never seen anything like that,” Mr Lemon, whose truck was damaged during the incident, told News5 Cleveland.“I didn’t know how to react, I was just dumbfounded that somebody could be so reckless.”And he added:...
ACCIDENTS
Robb Report

Watch: This Flying Car Is Now Officially Certified to Hit the Skies

It’s official: Klein Vision’s futuristic flying car has been given the green light. The simply named AirCar was recently awarded an official Certificate of Airworthiness by the Slovak Transport Authority, after completing 70 hours of rigorous testing. The hybrid vehicle—part aircraft, part car—successfully executed more than 200 takeoffs and landings that were all in line with the European Aviation Safety Agency standards, according to a statement released Monday. Klein Vision said the aircraft showcased astonishing stability throughout the challenging test flights. It was even able to take off and land without the pilot touching the controls. In other words, it passed with flying...
CARS
BBC

Missing walker: 'I have never been this close to death'

A woman has told how she thought she might not survive the night sheltering under a giant boulder in 100mph winds and a wind chill of -15C. Hillwalker Justina Kolberg, 32, from Edinburgh, was on a walk to the summit of Ben Macdui, Britain's second highest mountain, when she got into difficulty.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

North Sea: Fishermen lucky to survive after line set off WW2 bomb

Fishermen were "fortunate not to be killed" when their boat was thrown about by the blast from a World War Two bomb, a report states. The 15m (49ft) Galwad-Y-Mor was hauling in crab pots off the Norfolk coast when the line disturbed an unexploded bomb on the seabed on 15 December 2020.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Government pledges £60m to double number of charging points for electric cars

The Scottish Government hopes to double the number of public electric vehicle (EV) charging points in the next few years with a new £60 million fund.However, opposition MSPs say it will fall short of delivering the 4,000 new charging points needed annually in order to meet growing demand for EVs.Speaking in the Scottish Parliament on Wednesday, Transport Secretary Michael Matheson said half of the money would come from the private sector.He said the ChargePlace Scotland network currently provided 2,100 public charging points around Scotland, the largest such network in the UK outside of London.In addition, he said the Government had...
POLITICS
The Independent

1,382 reports of spiking by injection since September as police warn of ‘new phenomenon’

Almost 1,400 incidents of needle spiking have been reported in the UK in just five months, a police chief revealed as he warned of the dangerous “new phenomenon”.Deputy Chief Constable Jason Harwin, the National Police Chiefs’ Council’s lead for drugs, said 1,382 reports of people being spiked by injection had been made to police forces since September.Police are also investigating 14 secondary offences believed to be linked to needle spiking, including sexual assault and theft.By contrast, there were 1,903 crimes that could be related to spiking – either by needle or drink spiking – in the whole of 2019, Mr...
PUBLIC SAFETY
wabi.tv

Icy roads lead to crashes across Maine

CARMEL, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police has released information on two separate truck crashes. Officers say a tractor trailer jackknifed on I-95 in Carmel near mile marker 169 south Monday evening. We’re told there were no injuries in this crash. Traffic was reduced to one lane for a time,...
CARMEL, ME
The Independent

Sweet safety: Council to trial sugar cane bollards

A UK local authority is introducing bollards made from sugar cane as part of its sustainability pledge.Hampshire County Council is trialling the plant-based bollards to save cash and reduce carbon costs.The ‘non-crete’ bollards are low carbon because they are not made of concrete and they do not have the associated carbon costs in terms of manufacturing. A key constituent of concrete is cement, and the cement industry is responsible for around 7-8 per cent of global carbon dioxide emissions.The council says the new polymer-based bollards are resilient, and if struck they do not splinter and should not disrupt the foundation...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CBS Boston

Traffic Alert: ‘Major Delays’ Expected On I-495 South After Truck Spills Gravel In Andover

ANDOVER (CBS) — Drivers are being warned to expect “major delays” on I-495 South after a truck spilled gravel in Andover Wednesday morning. MassDOT said the cleanup could take several hours. The truck crashed just south of the entrance ramp from I-93 South, landing on its side and spilling its cargo of gravel, MassDOT said. SkyEye footage showed that only one lane of traffic was able to get by just before 11 a.m. The ramp from I-93 South to I-495 South may need to close temporarily for the cleanup, MassDOT said. Anyone driving through the area is advised to seek another route. Scene in #Andover, I-495 SB just south of I-93 SB on-ramp. Cleanup expected to take several hours. Continue to monitor @MassDOT for updates. pic.twitter.com/T7DsHW4BwD — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) January 26, 2022 “Drivers who are traveling on I-495 southbound should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution,” the agency said.  
ANDOVER, MA
The Independent

Mystery of missing sea life in North Sea is ‘catastrophic’, say fishing crews

Fishing crews say the mystery of missing sea life in part of the North Sea is proving “catastrophic” for their livelihoods.Investigations are continuing into why large numbers of crabs and lobsters have been washed ashore on the Yorkshire and North East of England coasts over the last four months, amid reports from crews of sparse catches.The fishermen are very anxious to find the solution and this is having a major impact on their livelihoodsBarrie DeasA range of theories have been put forward, including the role of dredging and pollution, but no answer has been found.One fishing industry leader told the...
U.K.
The Independent

Competition watchdog probes National Express and Stagecoach tie-up

The £1.9 billion merger between National Express and Stagecoach is being investigated by the UK’s competition watchdog, it has been announced.The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it has served a so-called initial enforcement order in a move that stops the firms from combining operations or selling off any UK businesses while it probes the deal.The two companies agreed an all-share merger last month to create a group worth about £1.9 billion with a fleet of around 40,000 vehicles and a workforce of 70,000 people.We’ve issued an Initial Enforcement Order for the anticipated merger between National Express and Stagecoach.Among other...
BUSINESS
The Independent

The Independent

464K+
Followers
162K+
Post
219M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy