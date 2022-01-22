ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cause Of House Fire In City's Germantown Section Under Investigation

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An overnight house fire is now out in the city’s Germantown neighborhood, according to Philadelphia fire officials. This happened just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday on East Price and Lena Streets.

Fire officials said there were no injuries during the fire.

The cause is still under investigation.

