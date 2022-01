The ongoing bear market has investors on the hunt for viable safe havens. American Express and Lockheed Martin are two of the safest plays in the large-cap space right now. Thanks to skyrocketing inflation, the Federal Reserve's plan to raise interest rates, and the threat of war in Ukraine, every major U.S. stock index has lost significant ground since the start of the new year. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite, in fact, is nearing full-blown correction territory, with its shares down by over 14.6% just four weeks into 2022.

STOCKS ・ 19 HOURS AGO