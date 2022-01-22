COVID-19 booster: How long a third shot can protect against coronavirus

Peter Salgo, MD: What are the roadblocks with the COVID-19 booster recommendations? What do we do about them? How do we address them? Donald, do you have any suggestions?. Donald Alcendor, PhD: Yes. One roadblock is the messaging around boosters. There’s always late-breaking news on boosters and how the eligibility criteria change over time. The public has yet to be able to keep up with those changes. Vaccinators are also finding it difficult to keep up with these changes. When people come to our vaccine events, they’re confused about whether they’re eligible. They show up, but some of them don’t understand that they have to get this booster 6 months after their complete vaccination with the 2-dose regimen. Being able to find [availability for] these boosters is difficult for some underserved populations as well. We see a lot of things happening with the boosters, but boosters are out there for people who want them. One problem is that so many people don’t want them or the first or second dose as well.

