COVID-19 booster: How long a third shot can protect against coronavirus

By Deron Dalton
The Ann Arbor News
 6 days ago
Experts say getting a booster shot is key in fighting the dominant strain of COVID-19 — the Omicron variant, NPR reports. Though, many might be wondering: how long does a third shot provide protection? Researchers in the U.K. believe they have the answer. For the Pizifer vaccine, protection...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Booster#Health Security#Omicron#Npr#The University Of Toronto
The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor, MI
The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

