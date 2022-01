Although he likely considered himself a mastermind, Massively OP’s MJ easily sussed out the culprit behind the deaths of the officials in ESO’s Blackwood story (even if the story itself took a moment to catch up!). Now that Massively OP’s MJ confirmed who was behind framing the Black Hand assassins, it’s time to face him and save the other councilors. Can she make it back before the others are killed and the Four Ambitions are found? Tune in live at 8:00 p.m. as MJ heads back to thwart Vandacia’s plans.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO