Racine County, WI

Two teens seriously injured in Racine County crash

By TMJ4 Web Staff
 6 days ago
The Racine County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two teens were seriously hurt in a crash Friday night.

Officials say the crash happened around 9:53 p.m. in the 8600 block of Fish Hatchery Road in the Town of Burlington.

The initial investigation revealed the car swerved off the roadway, hit two trees, and was fully engulfed in flames. When deputies arrived on the scene, both the driver and passenger had been removed from the vehicle.

The driver, a 16-year-old boy, and the passenger, a 15-year-old boy, are both from Burlington and have life-threatening injuries.

The 16-year-old was flighted to Children's Wisconsin, and the girl was taken via ambulance to Aurora Medical Center Burlington and then flighted to Children's Wisconsin.

Deputies said the crash is still under investigation, and speed is believed to have been a factor.

