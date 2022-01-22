Frigid temps are coming to Hampton Roads; officials warn of black ice, freezing fog

People walk through the snow along West County Street in Hampton Saturday morning January 22, 2022. Stacy Parker/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

South Hampton Roads got the highest snow accumulation in the state with about 4 to 8 inches blanketing the area overnight Friday; as a result, locals should watch out for freezing fog and refrozen and black ice Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Wakefield.

Some parts of northeast North Carolina also recorded up to 8 inches, while the Peninsula saw 2 to 3 inches. Virginia Beach got the most out of the South Hampton Roads cities, with about 8 inches falling in some areas there.

“The highest amounts were in Southside Hampton Roads,” said Andrew Zimmerman, a meteorologist with the Wakefield office. “There also were higher amounts in some places in northeast North Carolina, like Elizabeth City.”

It’s unusual for coastal areas like Hampton Roads to get the most accumulation, he said.

The high temperature on Sunday is expected to climb to about 43. But it likely will be Tuesday before the snow has melted away, Zimmerman said. The high then is expected to be 48 degrees.

Mike Rusnak, also with the weather service, said it’ll be another cold night Saturday and temperatures will plummet, possibly in the teens after midnight.

“It’s probably the coldest of the season,” he said shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday. “Whatever did melt will probably freeze solid again in the morning, so there’s a risk of black ice.”

Sunday should be sunny, but don’t expect temperatures to get too high — Rusnak estimates it’ll be in the 30s or near 40 at the warmest. There may be a rain shower Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, but mid-week, temperatures will return to the 40s.

“There’ll be a gradual warming trend, but for the next 24 hours, it’s going to be very cold,” Rusnak said.

Larry Brown, another weather service meteorologist, said around 7:30 p.m. Saturday that temperatures will drop pretty quickly during the night. He also pointed out patchy, freezing fog developing inland from the ocean in Virginia Beach, as well as in Chesapeake by the Dismal Swamp. Freezing fog, he said, is what develops when fog and below freezing temperatures mix.

VDOT also issued a few warnings in an update around 4 p.m.

“When snow or ice is on the pavement, travel is hazardous and should be avoided,” VDOT said via email. “Crews across the region will continue to treat roads with salt to break down ice and apply sand in critical spots to enhance traction for vehicles. Motorists are reminded that bridges and overpasses freeze before roads and caution should be exercised if travel is absolutely necessary.”

Earlier Saturday, John Daughtry, 15, was outside shoveling snow for neighbors with a few friends off Azalea Garden Road. They headed outside and found their first customer shortly before noon.

The owner said she didn’t have cash, but that wasn’t an issue for the teens thanks to apps such as CashApp and Venmo.

They aren’t sure how much they’d make, but $100 would be nice, they said. They estimated taking home $30 from the first one.

“It really depends on the house,” Daughtry said.

Elsewhere in the neighborhood, admins at Bethany Free Will Baptist Church plan to have an afternoon service on Sunday.

“Hopefully, there will be better road conditions,” said Mark Crews, the church’s pastor, over the phone Saturday afternoon.

They didn’t really do much prep for the snow, he said.

“We just check on our church members and make sure they get what they need,” he said.

Shortly before 3 p.m. Portsmouth officials reported 18 reported power outages via email. City spokeswoman Dana Woodson said Dominion Energy expects to have power restored between 4 and 6 p.m., based on their website.

The city also warned locals to watch out for downed power lines that could be covered by snow.

“Always assume that they are energized and dangerous and stay at least 30 feet away,” the email said. “Make sure your family, pets, and neighbors avoid them, too. Call Dominion Energy right away and report this to an agent.”

The city’s Public Works department has been working “around the clock” to improve road conditions and have taken care of primary roads such as High Street that are heavily traveled, bridges, overpasses and the roads to hospitals and fire stations, the update said. Crews were working on secondary roads leading into neighborhoods around 3 p.m.

“The aggressive snow plow operations will continue throughout the weekend as some refreezing is expected overnight,” Woodson said.

In Chesapeake, 33 snow plows hit the roads and workers spread 1,100 tons of salt, according to a 6:15 p.m. memo. The city said crews would continue to treat roads throughout the night and Sunday, tolls on the Chesapeake Expressway and the Dominion Boulevard Veterans Bridge will be reinstated starting at 6:00 Sunday and all community centers and libraries will stay closed Sunday.

Officials will make a decision about Monday’s operation plans Sunday evening.

Virginia Department of Transportation reported Saturday that it had nearly 300 trucks working overnight to clear roads, treat them with salt and apply sand in critical spots.

VDOT has an interactive snow plow tracking map where you can check which roads trucks have plowed and where they are in real time.

The department urged motorists to avoid traveling unless necessary.

Those who must travel should clear any snow or ice from their vehicle before driving, make sure their headlights are turned on, keep a safe distance from other vehicles, and brake very lightly to keep their tires from slipping, according to the statement. To get the latest information about road conditions in your area, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org .

Rusnak, with the weather service, said their next update will be about 9 p.m. or 10 p.m. Saturday night, but he doesn’t expect much to change.

Jane Harper, 757-222-5097, jane.harper@pilotonline.com

Saleen Martin, 757-446-2027, saleen.martin@pilotonline.com