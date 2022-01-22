ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Novel diagnostic modalities support evaluation of deformational plagiocephaly in children

By Alex Gipsman, MD
2minutemedicine.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article1. This systematic review of 22 studies suggests standardized head shape measurements and photography techniques demonstrate high reliability and similar diagnostic utility to gold standard modalities in the evaluation of deformational plagiocephaly. 2. Improvements in automated diagnostic algorithms and smartphone-based imaging techniques offer a promising avenue for rapid, objective,...

www.2minutemedicine.com

