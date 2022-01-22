ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Fan arrested after Digne hit by bottle on return to Everton

By The Associated Press
Biloxi Sun Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA soccer fan was arrested after two Aston Villa players appeared to be struck by a bottle thrown from the crowd as they celebrated their team's goal in the 1-0 win at Everton in the Premier League on Saturday. One of the...

www.sunherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Mohamed Salah scores winning penalty as Egypt see off Ivory Coast in Africa Cup of Nations shootout

Mohamed Salah fired seven-times winners Egypt into the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals as they edged past Ivory Coast in a dramatic penalty shoot-out after a goalless draw.The Liverpool striker converted the Pharaohs' fifth spot-kick after substitute goalkeeper Gabaski had kept out Eric Bailly's casual effort to secure a 5-4 victory and a last eight showdown with Morocco.Egypt were first to threaten when striker Omar Marmoush rattled the bar with a curling 17th-minute effort, and Ivory Coast keeper Badra Sangare had to tip over Salah's dipping attempt.However, the Elephants responded as the half-time whistle approached when Ibrahim Sangare forced Mohamed...
SOCCER
The Independent

Rio Ferdinand gives verdict on Anthony Martial’s Man United career after completing Sevilla loan

Anthony Martial’s departure from Manchester United, on loan to Sevilla, has not come as a surprise to many - and certainly not to Rio Ferdinand.The former Monaco forward has been a bit-part player for the Premier League team for some time, featuring just eight times in the Premier League this season and scoring only once in all competitions for the Red Devils.He arrived with a big reputation and price tag and initially excited supporters, but inconsistent showings and being overshadowed by the likes of Marcus Rashford have left him on the fringes of the club, managing fewer than 400 minutes...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matty Cash
Person
Lucas Digne
The Independent

Barty bats, Usyk chills and Maguire tees off – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 26.FootballHarry Maguire hit the course in Dubai Amazing day at the Pro Am for @SlyncDDC. Thanks for looking after me @SlyncIO, the event this weekend will be a special one. 🤩🏌🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/LkWIlU9zkb— Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) January 26, 2022As he and Jordan Pickford teamed up with Lee Westwood.5-a-side team sorted🏙⚽️@HarryMaguire93 @JPickford1 @DPWorldTour @SlyncDDC pic.twitter.com/T9EajDR3Zq— Lee Westwood (@WestwoodLee) January 26, 2022Life’s a beach for Cristiano Ronaldo Proud Dad ❤️🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/v8gw3KVyqM— Cristiano...
TENNIS
The Independent

Roy Hodgson looking forward to ‘massive challenge’ at Watford

Former England boss Roy Hodgson feels ready for the massive challenge of keeping Watford in the Premier League.Hodgson was announced as the club’s new manager on Tuesday evening following the departure of Claudio Ranieri after only 16 weeks in charge.The 74-year-old will be joined at Vicarage Road by assistant Ray Lewington, who managed the Hornets from 2002 until 2005.Hodgson becomes the Hornets’ 15th permanent manager in the last 10 years, and the third boss this season after Xisco Munoz was dismissed in October.Having left Crystal Palace at the end of last season after another campaign safely in the top flight,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Newcastle facing struggle to make more signings before transfer deadline

Newcastle’s hunt for further January recruits is destined to go down to the wire as selling clubs dig in for a fight.The Magpies, in their first transfer window under Amanda Staveley’s largely Saudi-backed consortium, have spent the last two weeks striving to add to their earlier signings of Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood.However, they have been met with stern resistance by clubs either determined not to sell their best players this month, or intent on not doing so until they have squeezed every last penny they can out of the Premier League’s newest financial power.Newcastle’s search has sparked daily speculation...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#England#Uk#The Premier League#Cctv#Ap
The Independent

Taffarel details Liverpool goalkeeper philosophy and working with Alisson

Liverpool’s latest addition to the coaching staff is one who already holds a big name in the football world - former Brazil goalkeeper and World Cup winner Claudio Taffarel.The 55-year-old joined Jurgen Klopp’s backroom team in November, expanding the goalkeeping section of the coaching crew to three members at senior level.His role encompasses both working with senior and youth stoppers, and as he has now explained, it covers a very different area of the game to the pair already in place at the Kirkby training complex.Unsurprisingly, it’s Taffarel’s role as Brazilian national team goalkeeper coach - which he still holds...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Biloxi Sun Herald

MATCHDAY: Marseille faces Montpellier in French Cup last 16

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Saturday:. Four places are up for grabs for the quarterfinals of the French Cup and the pick of the games sees Montpellier going to face 10-time winner Marseille at Stade Velodrome. Marseille has not won the trophy since 1989 and lost in four finals since, while four-time finalist Montpellier has won it twice but not since 1990. Top-tier Reims is hosting second-tier Bastia and no visiting fans from the Corsican side are allowed in the stadium or in the city center, after clashes with police in 2016 led to one Bastia supporter losing sight in his left eye. Elsewhere second-tier leader Toulouse is the heavy favorite to beat fourth-tier Versailles at home and Nancy faces second-division rival Amiens.
UEFA
The Independent

England captain Owen Farrell out of Six Nations and Jonny May likely to join him

England’s bumpy build-up to the Guinness Six Nations continued apace as Owen Farrell was ruled out of the entire competition through injury with Jonny May looking destined to share the fate of his captain.Jonny Hill has emerged as a doubt for the opener against Scotland on February 5 because of a foot problem, while Eddie Jones is only “hopeful” that Courtney Lawes – the likely replacement for Farrell as skipper – will recover from concussion in time for the trip to Murrayfield.And on a dramatic Tuesday, Joe Marler tested positive for coronavirus just hours before an electrical fire that erupted...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Biloxi Sun Herald

Wolfsburg signs American winger Paredes from D.C. for $7.35M

Wolfsburg signed American winger Kevin Paredes from D.C. United on Friday for what the Major League Soccer team said was a $7.35 million transfer fee. The German club said the 18-year-old Paredes signed a 3 1/2-year contract until the end of the 2025-26 season. D.C. said the transfer fee is...
MLS

Comments / 0

Community Policy