ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Craving pizza? This Texas food truck has authentic Italian pie

KENS 5
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHELOTES, Texas — You know a pizza is good when you take a bite and hear the crunch. And that's exactly what you'll find at Fiamma Pizzeria. It's a food truck located on 13715 Farm to Market Road 1560. "Every chef's dream is to open your own restaurant....

www.kens5.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Burger King Introduces New Mouthwatering Burger to Its Menu

Burger King is known for its mouth-watering flame-broiled burgers like the Whopper, but for those not visiting a BK stateside, the beloved fast food chain has a host of other unique menu items. That is the case for Burger King Malaysia, where an all-new sandwich has just hit the menu – the new Japanese Curry Salmon sandwich.
RESTAURANTS
Greyson F

Popular Pizza Restaurant Closing

Grab a final slice of pizza.Krista Bratko/Unsplash. Few comfort foods can compete with that of pizza. It’s hot, it’s tasty, and it can satisfy any group of people. Around town, there’s a number of pizza joints, but starting in February, there will be one fewer.
TUCSON, AZ
Thrillist

Wendy's Is Giving Out Free Food Every Friday This Month

A lot of time is spent on resolutions and reflection as you swap out one Far Side calendar for another. As much as the start of a new year signals a time for renewal, most people probably start a new year the same way they ended the last year. It's just another week full of days and work.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Restaurants
City
Helotes, TX
Popculture

Taco Bell Adds Chicken Wings to Its Menu, But There's a Catch

Taco Bell is continuing to dip its toes into the fast food chicken wars by expanding past its classic Mexican-style offerings of tacos, burritos, and nachos. In an odd turn of events, the beloved fast food restaurant chain is adding Crispy Chicken Wings to the menu in 2022, though Taco Bell lovers will have to act fast, because there's a catch to the latest addition to the Taco Bell menu.
RESTAURANTS
614now.com

New food truck serving authentic soul food now open

Say hello to one of your new favorite food trucks, Columbus. Soul Crave, a brand-new spot for authentic, indulgent soul food, is now officially open. Patrons can expect a long list of soul food classics, including pork chops, ribs, wings, po’ boys and more, all accompanied by sides like mac and cheese, coleslaw and fried green tomatoes.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Pizza#Italian Food#Pizza Oven#Pizza Pie#Pizza Cheese#Food Drink#Nutella Pizza#Kens
iheart.com

This Is The Best Food Truck In North Carolina

Food trucks are like hidden gems stashed all over the city, and when you find the treasure, whether parked in an alley or stopped at a farmer's market, your prize is a delicious meal. Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best food trucks in each state, including...
KLFY News 10

Acadiana Eats- Southern Kreole Cravings Food Truck

This week on Acadiana Eats, KLFY News 10’s Gerald Gruenig makes a stop at the Southern Kreole Cravings & Pastries Food Truck in Lafayette. Since Southern Kreole Cravings & Pastries is a food truck, their location changes often. You can follow them on Instagram & Facebook for their updated location and menu. Don’t forget Acadiana! […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WISH-TV

Hoagies and Hops offers authentic cheesesteaks, Italian Hoagies, more

Hoagies and Hops is known for their authentic cheesesteaks and hoagies, and today on “Life.Style.Live!” we got to try them for ourselves!. Kristina Mazza, Hoagies and Hops owner and general manager, and Donnie Begley, Hoagies and Hops chef/general manager, joined us today with their Whiz Wit Cheesesteak, Italian Hoagie along with some other goodies.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Houston Chronicle

Texas Southern grad wants his food truck to be Houston's go-to spot for authentic Hibachi

When Dempsey Robinson first moved from Los Angeles to Houston to play college football, he craved authentic Hibachi. Although Hibachi grills are not uncommon in Houston, Robinson couldn’t find the taste that reminded him of the Hibachi grills from his hometown. Upon graduating from Texas Southern University in May of 2021, 24-year-old Robinson and his business partner, Philip Taylor, decided to open an authentic Hibachi food truck in August 2021.
HOUSTON, TX
MarketWatch

McDonald's takes inspiration from customer orders for next limited-time menu

After a period in which celebrity names like Mariah Carey and BTS showed up on the McDonald's Corp. menu as much as the Big Mac, the fast-food giant has taken inspiration from its less famous customers for the next limited-time menu. Starting Jan. 31, "Menu Hacks," which mixes and matches different menu items into one dish, will be available on the app and at participating restaurants. Examples include the Hash Brown McMuffin, made with a hash brown on a Sausage, Egg & Cheese McMuffin, and the Crunchy Double, which puts a six-piece McNugget order with barbecue sauce inside a double cheeseburger. Recently, McDonald's has had a string of "Famous Orders," meal deals created through partnerships with celebrity names that drove interest and sales. McDonald's is scheduled to report fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday. The stock has gained 17.6% over the past year while the Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 12%.
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy