GREENSBORO, N.C. — Coming into work Thursday morning, staff at Guilford Green Foundation & LGBTQ Center in downtown Greensboro immediately saw something out of place. "Our flag that usually is flying, probably outside of our building, was gone, and left in its place was a broken flagpole dangling from the side of the building," said Jennifer Ruppe, Executive Director of the LGBTQ foundation.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 3 HOURS AGO