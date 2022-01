Albany, N.Y. — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Thursday she’s asking for $1.6 billion in federal funding to settle unpaid rent owed by tenants amid the Covid-19 pandemic. New York has sent to landlords $1.3 billion of $2.4 billion in federal rent relief aid, according to the latest data from the state Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance. The state’s spent about $300 million on administration, outreach and legal assistance.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO