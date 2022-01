An Upstate New York native and SUNY Cortland alumna is the first $100,000 bonus round winner on the latest season of “Wheel of Fortune.”. Ilene Singer Knebel, an executive assistant for the City of Beverly Hills, California, appeared on the popular game show Tuesday after auditioning to be a contestant half a dozen times over 30 years. She won a trip to the Caribbean and $5,000 cash in the early round, then advanced to the bonus round for a chance at the show’s grand prize.

