Do you truly have faith?

A couple of years ago, I agreed to give a virtual talk to help raise money for a literary space. In an ordinary month, I’m sure it would have been no problem. But it was April 2020. My mother and my grandmother were in hospice. My husband and I were struggling to work full-time and help our younger child access remote school in the midst of overlapping emergencies. The week before the scheduled talk, my grandma died and my mom began to decline. If a friend in the same situation had asked me what to do, I wouldn’t have just encouraged them to back out of the event; I would have offered to call and cancel it for them. But there are the rules you have for other people, and the rules you make for yourself. Though I told the organizers some of what I was going through, in the end I just couldn’t bring myself to go back on a commitment or beg for the grace I needed.

SOCIETY ・ 10 DAYS AGO