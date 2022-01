EROS (from Bandcamp):. In November of 2019, Maria Elena Silva made the trek from Wichita, Kansas to Chris Schlarb’s studio, BIG EGO, in Long Beach, California. Along for the ride was drummer and collaborator, Scott Dean Taylor. The two had developed a unique musical language over the course of two previous albums and many live performances. A creative dream team of Los Angeles musicians was summoned and within three days a gem of a record was in the can. Arrangements came together fast in the studio and later Schlarb’s mix would provide the final word on orchestration.

AMARILLO, TX ・ 8 DAYS AGO