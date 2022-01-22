ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrenceville, GA

Marines from Georgia, West Virginia identified as fatalities in NC crash

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WDBO
WDBO
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c4xe4_0dstYGDH00

Two Marines killed in a military rollover crash in North Carolina have been identified, officials said Friday.

Lance Corporal Jonathan E. Gierke, 19, of Lawrenceville, Georgia, and Private First Class Zachary W. Riffle, 18, of Kingwood, West Virginia, were both killed in Wednesday’s crash, WRAL-TV reported.

According to North Carolina State Highway Patrol Sgt. Devin Rich, the 7-ton military vehicle was making a right turn when it lost control, overturned and ejected the 19 soldiers who were in the back of the truck onto the road.

Louis Barrera, 19, of Springfield, Tennessee, the driver of the vehicle, was charged with one count of exceeding a safe speed and two counts of misdemeanor death by motor vehicle by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, WCTI-TV reported.

According to a news release, 15 soldiers were transported to Camp Lejeune’s Naval Medical Center and were listed in stable condition. Two soldiers airlifted to a hospital in Wilmington, North Carolina, were originally listed in critical condition and are now stable, WRAL reported.

“My sincerest heartfelt condolences are extended to the family, friends, and colleagues of the Marines who lost their lives or were injured in Wednesday’s vehicle mishap,” Brig. Gen. Forrest C. Poole III, commanding general of 2nd Marine Logistics Group at Camp Lejeune, said in a statement. “Our commanders, chaplains, and medical providers are diligently supporting our Marines and Sailors during this time. We deeply appreciate all of the thoughtful community messages we have received over the past several days.”

Gierke and Riffle began serving in the Marines in March 2021 and had received National Defense and Global War on Terrorism Service medals, WRAL reported.

Gierke’s previous duty assignments included Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, South Carolina; School of Infantry-East in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina; and Marine Corps Combat Service Support Schools in Camp Lejeune, WPDE-TV reported. Gierke was a 2020 graduate of Collins Hill High School near Suwanee, according to Gwinnett County Public Schools records.

Riffle’s previous duty assignments included Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, South Carolina; School of Infantry-East in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina; and Marine Corps Combat Service Support Schools in Camp Lejeune, the television station reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WDBO

Omicron drives US deaths higher than in fall's delta wave

Omicron, the highly contagious coronavirus variant sweeping across the country, is driving the daily American death toll higher than during last fall's delta wave, with deaths likely to keep rising for days or even weeks. The seven-day rolling average for daily new COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. has been climbing...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WDBO

East Coast buttons up ahead of snow; Boston could get 2 feet

BOSTON — (AP) — Last-minute shoppers cleared grocery shelves and raided snowblower dealers Friday along the East Coast ahead of a storm that could drop 2 feet or more of fast-falling snow on some of the nation's biggest metro areas, including Philadelphia, New York and Boston. Officials from...
BOSTON, MA
WDBO

US East Coast battens down the hatches ahead of blizzard

BOSTON — (AP) — Last-minute shoppers cleared grocery shelves and raided snowblower dealers Friday along the U.S. East Coast ahead of a storm expected to drop heavy, fast-falling snow on some of the nation's biggest metro areas, including Philadelphia, New York and Boston. Officials from Virginia to Massachusetts...
ORLANDO, FL
WDBO

Defense: 3 officers at Floyd killing not trained adequately

ST. PAUL, Minn. — (AP) — An attorney for one of the three former Minneapolis police officers on trial for allegedly violating George Floyd’s civil rights suggested Friday that the department’s training is inadequate when it comes to intervening when a colleague is using excessive force and that new recruits are told to obey their senior officers.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springfield, WV
City
Lawrenceville, GA
City
Suwanee, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
Lawrenceville, GA
Accidents
City
Kingwood, WV
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Riffle, WV
State
North Carolina State
Local
Georgia Accidents
State
Georgia State
State
West Virginia State
City
Springfield, GA
Kingwood, WV
Crime & Safety
Kingwood, WV
Accidents
State
South Carolina State
WDBO

Winter storm to bring blizzard conditions to US East Coast

BOSTON — (AP) — Residents and officials across the Northeast and mid-Atlantic regions of the U.S. were bracing for a powerful winter storm expected to produce blizzard conditions Friday and Saturday. Heavy snow and strong winds were forecasted to begin in parts of the Carolinas and Appalachia on...
ORLANDO, FL
WDBO

Prosecutors in Floyd killing probe use-of-force training

ST. PAUL, Minn. — (AP) — Minneapolis police officers are trained that they have a duty to intervene to stop unreasonable force, the commander of the department's training division testified Friday at the trial of three former officers charged with violating George Floyd's civil rights when he was killed under the knee of fellow Officer Derek Chauvin.
SAINT PAUL, MN
WDBO

Witness: 3 officers at Floyd killing didn't follow training

ST. PAUL, Minn. — (AP) — The former head of training for the Minneapolis Police Department testified Friday that the three former officers charged with violating George Floyd’s rights did not follow policy or their training when he was killed. A defense attorney, though, said aspects of the training was lacking and that new officers are trained in a culture of obedience.
SAINT PAUL, MN
WDBO

Rescue workers save injured hiker stranded atop mountain

NEW YORK — Police in New Mexico performed a daring rescue to save an injured hiker who was stuck 9,100 feet in the air. The New Mexico State police said the unidentified 50-year-old woman was stranded in the LaDrones Mountains in Socorro County on Jan. 22. Officers and paramedics...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marines#Traffic Accident#Wral Tv#7 Ton#Wcti Tv#School Of Infantry East
WDBO

Judge to hear Rittenhouse request for gun used in shootings

MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — A Wisconsin judge was set to hear arguments Friday on whether prosecutors should return to Kyle Rittenhouse the assault-style rifle he used to shoot three people during a street protest. Rittenhouse shot the men during the protest in Kenosha in 2020. He killed...
KENOSHA, WI
WDBO

Judge OKs agreement to destroy gun used by Kyle Rittenhouse

KENOSHA, Wis. — (AP) — A Wisconsin judge on Friday approved an agreement by lawyers to destroy the assault-style rifle that Kyle Rittenhouse used to kill two people and wound a third during a 2020 street protest. Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger said the state crime lab would...
KENOSHA, WI
WDBO

Pittsburgh bridge collapses, drops city bus into ravine

PITTSBURGH — (AP) — A 50-year-old bridge collapsed in Pittsburgh early Friday, requiring rescuers to rappel down a ravine and form a human chain to reach a few occupants of a municipal bus that plummeted along with the span. No deaths were reported. The collapse came hours before...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
18K+
Followers
48K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy