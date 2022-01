NORWALK — The Norwalk High School girls basketball program surprised the family of one of its own players with a significant donation prior to its home game Friday night. The program conducted a "Free Throw-A-Thon" challenge to raise money for a teammate whose father died unexpectedly several weeks ago. The proceeds from the foul shooting — which included 100 free throws from each player in the program — went directly to the family of Thom Berger, the father of junior varsity player Emma Berger.

NORWALK, OH ・ 3 HOURS AGO