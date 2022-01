If you are operating as a Limited Liability Company (LLC), you need to open a business checking account in the LLC name as a legal entity that owns funds in your business. This will be very helpful in the event of a lawsuit or large liability as it is proof that you & your business are distinct financial entities. With that said, we evaluated several financial institutions around the country and narrowed your search for the best business checking accounts for LLC to just ten business bank accounts.

