The Dane County Coliseum in its heyday was one of the cathedrals of college hockey, known for its atmosphere and a home-ice advantage for the University of Wisconsin. Even a palace can have imperfections. Team benches at the Coliseum 40 years ago were separated by nothing more than the racks holding backup sticks. Right behind them was the exit to the beer garden, protected by only a curtain. The teams left the ice through the same door and had locker rooms not far from each other.

DANE COUNTY, WI ・ 12 HOURS AGO