It’s finally ready. The long overdue Android 11 update is now available for the Surface Duo after several months of delay. Earlier this month, we said Android 11 for Microsoft Surface Duo would start rolling out soon. The day has come and that highly-anticipated upgrade can now be downloaded and installed. As with most similar updates, this one will address some scenarios listed in the Android Security Bulletin for January 2022. New Surface Duo features are also included so if you own a Surface Duo, you’ll be glad to know the update will definitely improve your mobile experience.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 4 DAYS AGO