Giannis Antetokounmpo Was Pushed out by Jabari Parker as the Future of the Milwaukee Bucks, and It Didn’t Sit Well With The Greek Freak: ‘I Gotta Prove to This Guy I’m Not a Liability’
Giannis Antetokounmpo has become a sure-fire, first-ballot Hall of Famer. At age 27, the Milwaukee Bucks star has won two MVPs, a Defensive Player of the Year Award, a Finals MVP, and an NBA championship. Jabari Parker has not. Things weren’t supposed to play out this way. Antetokounmpo was...www.sportscasting.com
Comments / 0