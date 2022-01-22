ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hotter Aston Martin DBX Takes Shape In Latest Teaser

By Jacob Oliva
 6 days ago
Aston Martin is about to introduce a hotter version of the DBX. Supposedly called the DBX S, there have been several sightings of its prototypes since last year. The automaker then released its first teaser last week, which came with a bold claim that it's "the world's most powerful luxury...

