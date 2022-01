What do you think, now that Mercedes-Benz is slowly beginning to expand its lineup of Maybach vehicles, will the humble Sprinter Van ever get the ultra-luxurious and exclusive Maybach treatment? It might sound ridiculous but think about it. After all, many Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Vans end up being transformed into VIP transporters after being thoroughly modified with top-shelf amenities. Have a look at this Mercedes-Benz Sprinter that’s outfitted by German tuning company Klassen. The exterior of the VIP van wears a very stealthy look with its simple all-black finish that doesn’t look very different from the regular Sprinter – something that many VIPs desire to travel without getting noticed. However, if you look closely will you notice some special treatment. The most noticeable is the front grille with vertical slats and a Klassen’s prominent “K” Logo; you might actually mistake it for an AMG or a spruced-up version by Brabus. Even the wheels are different, while the rear gets AMG-like metal exhaust tips.

