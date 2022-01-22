Silver Alert issued for Muncie teen last seen Wednesday

UPDATE | Indiana State Police said Wednesday that the Silver Alert issued for a 16-year-old Muncie girl has been canceled. The original story is below.

MUNCIE — Muncie Police are investigating the disappearance of a 16-year-old girl last seen Wednesday, Jan. 19 at 7:15 a.m.

Haylee Cummings has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a pastel multicolored sweater, black leggings and gray and white shoes.

She is believed to be in a gold GMC Sonoma extended cab truck with unknown Georgia plates.

If you have any information on Haylee Cummings, contact the Muncie Police Department at 765-716-9852 or 911.

