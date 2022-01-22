ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muncie, IN

Silver Alert issued for Muncie teen last seen Wednesday

By Michelle Kaufman
WRTV
WRTV
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GXgWM_0dstSd6c00

UPDATE | Indiana State Police said Wednesday that the Silver Alert issued for a 16-year-old Muncie girl has been canceled. The original story is below.

MUNCIE — Muncie Police are investigating the disappearance of a 16-year-old girl last seen Wednesday, Jan. 19 at 7:15 a.m.

Haylee Cummings has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a pastel multicolored sweater, black leggings and gray and white shoes.

She is believed to be in a gold GMC Sonoma extended cab truck with unknown Georgia plates.

If you have any information on Haylee Cummings, contact the Muncie Police Department at 765-716-9852 or 911.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
City
Muncie, IN
Muncie, IN
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silver Alert#Indiana State Police#Brown Hair#Gmc Sonoma
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRTV

WRTV

18K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy