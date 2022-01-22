Clear skies with low temperatures across the Mid-South tonight

MID-SOUTH — Tonight skies are mostly clear but cold with lows into the mid-20s and wind chills down into the teens once again.

Warming up the next couple of days with highs into the low 50s with sunshine Sunday.

Monday will be the warmest day of the week with highs into the mid-50s under partly cloudy skies.

Tracking a cold front Monday night into Tuesday that cools us down into the low 40s Tuesday afternoon.

A sprinkle of rain is possible Tuesday morning south of I-40.

Wednesday will be the coldest day of the week with highs only into the 30s.

The next shot of rain is looking very low for Friday with highs into the low 40s.

