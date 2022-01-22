ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Irish police investigate claim dead man taken to post office

LONDON (AP) — Police in Ireland are investigating reports that the body of a dead man was brought to a post office in an attempt to collect his pension. The Irish Times said a man who appeared to be in his...

The Independent

Foul play not suspected in death of man ‘whose body was taken to post office’

Police have said foul play is not suspected in the death of a man whose body is reported to have been brought into a post office in an attempt to collect his pension. Officers in Ireland are investigating reports two men carried the body into the store before fleeing when challenged by staff. The man, named locally as Peadar Doyle, was found to be dead at the post office in the town of Carlow. A Garda spokesperson said a post mortem had been concluded on Saturday, with the findings not being made public “for operational reasons”. They added: “Foul play...
The Independent

Body of elderly man ‘taken to post office and attempt made to claim pension’

Gardai are investigating reports that the body of an elderly man was allegedly brought to a post office in Co Carlow.Reports suggest that an attempt was made to claim his pension.Carlow mayor Ken Murnane said the local community is absolutely shocked by the reports.It's just mind-boggling that anyone could happen to do something like that, it beggars beliefCarlow mayor Ken Murnane“The whole town is in shock that anyone could actually think of doing something like that, it’s unbelievable,” he told the PA news agency.“It’s just mind-boggling that anyone could happen to do something like that, it beggars belief. It’s like...
Tacoma News Tribune

Fife police officers investigating homicide after man is fatally shot at motel

A man called 911 early Friday morning saying that he had been shot inside a Fife motel room, police said. Officers responded to the motel and found a 30-year-old man shot. Fife Police Department officers responded about 12:40 a.m. to the motel in the 3100 block of Pacific Highway East, Assistant Chief Dave Woods said. Woods said officers arrived and found the man with a gunshot wound to the chest.
BBC

Ashling Murphy killing: Irish police arrest man

Irish police have arrested a man in his 30s on suspicion of the murder of primary school teacher Ashling Murphy. The 23-year-old was attacked while out exercising beside a canal in Tullamore, County Offaly, last Wednesday. The arrested man is being held at Tullamore Garda Station. Earlier, mourners including Irish...
The Independent

Two arrested after body brought to post office in bid to claim pension

Irish police have arrested two men after the body of an elderly man was brought to a post office in Co Carlow.Peadar Doyle, 66, was brought to a post office on the Staplestown Road last Friday by two men.It has been alleged that an attempt was made by the men to claim his pension.The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this timeGarda spokespersonIt was later discovered that the man had died, with the exact cause of his death yet to be determined.However, it is believed that foul play has been ruled out.Locals in Carlow last week...
On Common Ground News

Conyers Police release identity of man found dead on Post Office property

CONYERS, GA—Conyers Police have released the identity of a man whose body was found on Jan. 20 on the property of the Conyers Post Office on Highway 138. Capt. Jackie Dunn said today (Jan. 26) that the man who was found was John Jerry, 58. His identity had been withheld pending notification of next to kin. He was believed to be homeless. His last known address was the Horizon Extended Stay in Conyers, Dunn said.
cbs17

Police investigate after Wilson man shot dead following burglary call

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are investigating after a Wilson man was shot dead earlier this week. Wilson police on Friday identified the shooting victim as Rakim Jamar Shackleford, 31. Officers were called shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday to respond to a burglary in progress at a home in...
The Independent

Police release bodycam to claim Nashville man took ‘gun stance’ before nine officers shot him dead on highway

Bodycam footage has been released of the moment that nine officers shot a man dead on a Nashville highway, with police saying it shows he took a “gun stance” before they opened fire.Landon Eastep, 37, died in a hail of bullets along Interstate 65 on Thursday afternoon following a standoff with officers from Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD), Texas Highway Patrol (THP) troopers, and an off-duty Mt. Juliet Police officer.A critical incident video, which includes excerpts of bodycam footage from two officers and commentary from MNPD spokesperson Don Aaron, was shared by MNPD late on Thursday night in order...
Oxygen

Pregnant Woman Provides Police With Name Of Her Alleged Killer Before Dying

An eight-month pregnant woman was killed Sunday after being shot multiple times—but not before she was able to provide police with details about her alleged killer. Jackson Police said 20-year-old Brianna Carter named her alleged attacker before she and her unborn child died at a Mississippi hospital, following what police have described as a domestic incident, local station WAPT reports.
The Independent

Mother and daughter who disappeared from family home five years ago found in North Carolina trailer raid

A mother and daughter who had been reported missing for five years were found on Tuesday following a joint effort between local law enforcement agencies in North Carolina, and the US Marshal Service. Amber Weber and her daughter, Miracle Smith, were first reported missing back in January 2017, although they hadn't officially been spotted since 4 December 2016. At the time, Miracle was just one-year-old, raising obvious concerns over the welfare of both mother and daughter. However, as Fox first reported, the pair were located on Tuesday in a trailer on Lemon lane in Bunnlevel. Local police indicate that...
The Independent

Tycoon facing extradition loses latest round of legal fight

A British technology tycoon facing extradition to the United States after being accused of fraud has lost the latest stage of a legal battle.Mike Lynch had mounted a High Court challenge to a deadline set by a judge during extradition proceedings.A High Court judge who considered his challenge at a recent hearing in London ruled against him on Wednesday.Mr Justice Swift heard that a judge at Westminster Magistrates’ Court had rejected “various challenges” Mr Lynch had made to extradition and ruled that Home Secretary Priti Patel could decide whether to extradite.The Cabinet minister subsequently asked District Judge Michael Snow if...
SFGate

Former Bay Area police officer charged with murder after alleged DUI crash

The Tuolumne County District Attorney's Office filed murder charges Monday against a retired East Bay police officer in connection with the death of a 27-year-old Modesto woman in a head-on crash on State Route 49 in the California Sierra foothills. Theodore Young, 63, a former sergeant with the Pleasanton Police...
The Independent

Ex-partner ‘on autopilot’ while stabbing mother and autistic son, court told

A violent ex-partner was “on autopilot” when he stabbed a mother and her young autistic son to death in front of a distressed baby, a court was told.Daniel Boulton is alleged to have travelled 28 miles on foot to knife his former girlfriend Bethany Vincent and her nine-year-old son Darren Henson “numerous times” at around 8pm on May 31 2021.His trial was told he developed a “hatred” for Darren and walked from his address in Skegness to Ms Vincent’s home in High Holme Road, Louth Lincolnshire where he “loitered for hours”.The ferocity of the attack, to me, indicates...
PUBLIC SAFETY

