Everything costs more these days, and the price of a new home is no exception. The national average cost of a new house plateaued at around ​​$389,400 between 2017 and 2019, and ticked up just a bit in 2020, according to Statista. Then in August of last year, it spiked up dramatically to $443,200 and has more or less stayed there since. Of course, prices will vary by region and the level of customization people want.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO