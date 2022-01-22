Vandalism will not deter Austin-East baseball coach’s efforts to rebuild program

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The search continues for the person or people responsible for tearing up the baseball field at Austin-East Magnet High School . The baseball team is set to make a comeback this year after being on hiatus for a few years.

Kaylin Chesney is proud to be the new baseball coach at the school. He’s a former Roadrunner himself but the baseball program’s return has become more difficult. After months of prepping the baseball field, it’s back to square one for coach Chesney as somebody made the diamond unplayable.

“This school has definitely faced a lot of tragedies,” Chesney said. “And to be honest, a baseball field can’t compare to the loss of lives and things that have been going . But this neighborhood, this community is always looking for some type of light to bring some good things happening to this side of town.”

Knox County students have been out of school this entire week. Police say the vandalism incident happened shortly before 11:15 Monday morning. Chesney learned about the field’s condition Thursday.

“Hopped in my truck and drove here, and when I turned the corner and seen the mud at the entrance there I was like, ‘Ugh,'” Chesney said while shaking his head.

According to the coach, the gate to the field was not locked at the time of the incident due to dirt being in the way of the gate. New lights were recently installed.

“We were putting in a work order to smooth (the ground) back out so we could shut the gate and lock it back,” Chesney explained. “Just so happened though they hadn’t gotten out here and it snowed so wasn’t able to come out and get to that point yet.”

He estimates it’s going to cost around $6,000 to $10,000 to fix the trenched baseball field but the good news is a fundraising campaign by One Knoxville Sporting Club has already raised more than $11,000.

“We know from past experience that those in Knoxville want to help if given the opportunity,” said Sam Weisbrod, director of growth for One Knoxville SC said. “It can be as simple as being the first person to put up a GoFundMe page or just a way for people to jump in.”

“When I seen it, that’s the first thing I thought. One, the money we had put into the field. And two, man, that money that we were trying to raise I’m going to have to turn around and spend it so to see that GoFundMe page take off the way it did, it’s a blessing,” coach Chesney said. “And I couldn’t be more excited about it.”

Knoxville Police report they have located the Chevy pickup truck that was allegedly used to make the ruts on the field and the investigation continues to hold somebody responsible.

“I did see they posted pictures of the truck and things like that but I’m not aware of who they’re saying that it is,” Chesney said. “If it’s a student or an adult, I have no idea.”

The coach is going to look for other available fields so the new Austin-East baseball team can practice. He hopes they can have their field repaired before their home opener in March. Several other local high school baseball coaches have reached to Chesney to support the new program at Austin-East.

