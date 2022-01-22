ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Feds: Nursing home operator failed to pay $29.5M in taxes

 6 days ago
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Federal prosecutors in New Jersey say the operator of a failed multi-state nursing home chain failed to pay $29.5 million in payroll...

UPDATE: Company who operated nursing home facilities in Pierre, Mobridge, Ipswich and other South Dakota towns failed to pay $29.5M in taxes

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Federal prosecutors in New Jersey say the operator of a failed multi-state nursing home chain failed to pay $29.5 million in payroll and unemployment taxes for his employees at 95 facilities he operated in 11 states. Authorities arrested Joseph Schwartz of Suffern, New York, on Thursday and charged him with willful failure to pay over employment taxes, evasion of unemployment taxes and failure to file annual financial reports. Authorities say his New Jersey-based Skyline Management Group had approximately 15,000 employees and Schwartz failed to pay their taxes from mid-2017 through June 2018. Prosecutors also allege Schwartz failed to file financial reports related to Skyline’s 401K retirement plan contributions that are automatically withdrawn from an employee’s pay.
Former Business Owner Sentenced For Failing To Pay More Than $1.4M In Taxes

(Cedar Rapids, IA) — Former trucking business owner has been sentenced to 21 months in federal prison for failing to pay more than one-point-four million dollars in taxes. Fifty-seven-year-old Mark Warm of Jesup pleaded guilty last September. He admitted that he was responsible for the finances at Warm Trucking between 2013 and 2019 and that he failed to withhold income taxes and FICA taxes from his employees' paychecks. Warm was ordered to make restitution to cover the amount that wasn't paid to the I-R-S.
In case against Ravenell, federal prosecutors scrutinized several lawyers before focusing on 2 in Baltimore

A confidential source working with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration made a recorded call in August 2013 to a Bowie-based attorney about trying to straighten out business documents. Federal authorities were zeroing on a drug trafficking organization that was moving money through the informant's business. "Not on the phone. You know I'm your attorney. We're not gonna have this ...
Streetsboro OKs deals with three unions including 7.5% raises over three years

Members of three unions working for the city of Streetsboro will receive 7.5% raises over the next three years as part of new contracts approved by City Council. Council approved contracts with the Fraternal Order of Police, the Streetsboro Part-time Firefighters and the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees following separate negotiations with each union, with Mayor Glenn Broska and Human Resources Director Shawna Lockhart-Reese, representing the city. ...
The Florida cannabis behemoth leaving Black growers behind

This article originally appeared on Capital & Main. This story is the second in a four-part series about cannabis equity in America. Read part one here. Cannabis is fully legal — parks, restaurants, hotel rooms, and federally subsidized housing aside — in just 18 states plus Washington, D.C. This state of the states is where America's 350,000 yearly weed arrests come from.
Nursing Homes, Care Centers: More Pay Needed For Staff

State Sen. John Stinner, shown talking with Sen. Wendy DeBoer at the Legislature, says his budget priority is increasing the rates paid to facilities that care for seniors on Medicaid and providers of services for the developmentally disabled. (Rebecca S. Gratz/Nebraska Examiner)
Great Plains Health adheres to CMS vaccine regulations

"To inspire health and healing by putting patients first – always.". With the Supreme Court reinstating the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for healthcare workers, Great Plains Health is proceeding with the requirements laid by the federal government. We cannot risk hindering our ability to serve our community and provide care to patients under the Medicare and Medicaid programs.
