Man pleads no contest to 2020 fatal hit-and-run in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A man charged with fatally hitting another man in his Lincoln front yard has pleaded no contest to attempting to leave the...northplattepost.com
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A man charged with fatally hitting another man in his Lincoln front yard has pleaded no contest to attempting to leave the...northplattepost.com
North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://northplattepost.com/
Comments / 0