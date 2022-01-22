Man pleads no contest to 2020 fatal hit-and-run in Lincoln

NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Police are investigating two shootings that occurred Friday night. At 9:17 PM, an officer patrolling the area of Front St. and Adams St. heard multiple gunshots north of his location. Responding officers determined that a shooting had taken place outside of the Money Train located at 1020 Rodeo Rd. At least three shots were fired from a 9mm handgun in the parking lot of the business. The suspect fled in a PT Cruiser. The PT Cruiser was found abandoned at another location and impounded. A short time later, a 28 year old male arrived at Great Plains Health with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. The victim’s wounds are not life threatening and he was not cooperative with investigators.

NORTH PLATTE, NE ・ 6 DAYS AGO