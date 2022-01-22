State legislator wants Wall schools superintendent to appear before Senate committee

WALL TOWNSHIP — State Sen. Paul Sarlo said Friday that Wall Superintendent Tracy Handerhan should appear before a Senate committee he chairs to explain a reported tuition offer to students charged in the high school’s hazing scandal.

Wall school officials’ had offered a meeting with the Senator in response to his calls for the resignations of the superintendent and Wall school board members after the tuition offer was reported by NJ.com by Advance Media. Senator Sarlo chairs the State Senate budget committee.

“I want to know why they think they can use state and local funds to pay tuition at private schools for students being charged with criminal offenses for hazing incidents,” said Sen. Sarlo in a statement issued by Senate Democrats on Friday.

“These are serious allegations that can’t be ‘shipped off’ to other schools, especially if they use taxpayer money. The superintendent has some explaining to do.”

Wall school board president Ralph Addonizio responded by offering Sen. Sarlo a meeting for the purpose of “clearing up misinformation” and Superintendent Handerhan read a sharp rebuke of the senator at the Jan. 12 school board meeting. However; neither official commented on the reported tuition offer.

“What kind of message does it send when those who tackle difficult issues head-on and follow the law are called to resign?” Ms. Handerhan said at the BOE meeting. “The implications of this thinking can set a dangerous precedent for educational and civic leaders.”

The statement issued on Sen. Sarlo’s behalf Friday called those comments “dismissive,” suggesting that the Wall schools superintendent was evading the tuition offer issue by “essentially telling Senator Sarlo to mind his own business.”

