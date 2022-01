Compounds found in hemp may prevent the virus that causes COVID-19 from entering human cells, according to a new study published in the Journal of Natural Products. Researchers at Oregon State University found that a pair of cannabinoid acids bind to the spike protein in SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. This blocks the spike protein from binding with angiotensin converting enzyme-2 (ACE-2) receptors. The spike protein hooks onto the ACE 2 receptors that are located in the lining of the lungs and other organs, which is how the virus infects people, health experts explained to Fox News.

OREGON STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO