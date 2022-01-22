ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Donald Trump denies there is a Republican feud between him and Gov. Ron DeSantis, calling it 'fake news'

By Alia Shoaib
Business Insider
Business Insider
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L36b1_0dstLdZT00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tedbj_0dstLdZT00
President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in Sunrise, Fla., on November 26, 2019.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

  • Former President Donald Trump rejected claims that he is feuding with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
  • Trump said that he has a "very good relationship with Ron" and intends to have it for "a long time."
  • Reports suggest that Trump is privately unhappy with DeSantis' refusal to rule out a 2024 presidential bid.

Former President Donald Trump rejected claims that he is feuding with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, despite reports of a growing rivalry between the two Republicans.

"Ron has been very good. He's been a friend of mine for a long time. It's totally fake news," the former president told Fox News host Sean Hannity on Thursday.

"I have a very good relationship with Ron and intend to have it for a long time," Trump said.

DeSantis was once a loyal supporter of former President Trump, but reports suggest that their relationship has soured as DeSantis refuses to rule out launching a presidential bid in 2024 even if Trump runs.

The former president has often hinted that he plans to run and believes he would defeat DeSantis in a potential matchup and that the governor could be a good pick for vice-president.

The two have also appeared to spar over COVID-19 policies in recent weeks, with Trump blasting "gutless" politicians who wouldn't say if they'd received booster vaccines.

DeSantis has refused to disclose whether he has had one, and on Friday, appeared to respond by criticizing the Trump administration's handling of the pandemic.

Speaking to Hannity on Thursday, the former president said the rumors of a rift were invented by the media and praised DeSantis for supporting him through special counsel Robert Mueller's probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

"I get along great with Ron. Ron was very good on the Mueller hoax. He was right up front, along with Jim Jordan and all of the rest of them. They were fantastic," Trump said.

"The Republicans really stuck together, and it was a great thing, and Ron was one of them, and Ron wanted to run [for governor], and I endorsed him, and that helped him greatly, and he went on, and he's done a really terrific job in Florida."

Despite Trump's positive words about DeSantis, Axios reported last week that the former president is irked by the governor's popularity and refusal to rule out running in 2024.

A source told the outlet that Trump has been privately bashing the Florida governor, saying he "has no personal charisma and has a dull personality."

Trump has often suggested that DeSantis' success in the 2018 Florida gubernatorial election was due to his endorsement.

According to Axios, the former president is increasingly frustrated with what he perceives as the governor's "ungratefulness and willingness to defy him."

DeSantis has, in turn, reportedly told friends that he does not appreciate the former president's expectation for him to "bend the knee," The New York Times said.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 162

nick matthews
6d ago

lol according to your statements your people are putting out on Twitter and your own words when you call into Hannity that's a lie. Trump is fake news.

Reply(5)
41
Elizabeth Hopsecger
6d ago

take a look at films from Jan 6th and tell me Democrats don't like peace but Republicans do. HILARIOUS!!!

Reply(10)
13
Justice Now
6d ago

The democrats love to stir up trouble at every level. including wars, democrats thrive during chaos , peace to democrats is like oil to water, peace is not part of their agenda.

Reply(37)
25
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
Urban Milwaukee

New Marquette Law School Poll finds Trump and DeSantis drawing similar support, but each trailing Biden in possible 2024 presidential matchups; election confidence, COVID topics also surveyed

MILWAUKEE —A Marquette Law School Poll survey of adults nationwide finds that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former President Donald Trump run equally well against Democratic President Joe Biden in hypothetical 2024 matchups, although Biden leads both Republicans. In a head-to-head matchup, DeSantis is supported by 33%, while Biden...
MARQUETTE, WI
floridapolitics.com

Donald Trump Jr. is competitive with Ron DeSantis in fresh 2024 poll

Is the former President's son a credible DeSantis alternative? One poll says yes. Most polling of the still hypothetical 2024 Republican presidential Primary race shows Donald Trump atop the field, with Gov. Ron DeSantis running second and winning outright when the former President is excluded from the field. The latest...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Hannity
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Robert Mueller
Person
Donald Trump
wflx.com

Gov. Ron DeSantis reignites fight with White House

Democrats walked out on Florida's top doctor, Gov. Ron DeSantis renewed his fight with the White House and a 15-week abortion ban crept closer to law. It was another consequential and controversial week in Tallahassee. Here's a recap of what happened:. The FDA cut access to two of three monoclonal...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#2016 Election#Fox News#Russian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Business Insider

Business Insider

374K+
Followers
24K+
Post
188M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy