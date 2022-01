Jarrod Johnson is coming back to School and Public Lands for a year to allow Governor Noem to plug holes in her continual staff churn. According to a press release issued yesterday, Johnson is returning to Pierre to serve as Commissioner of School and Public Lands, a position to which he was elected in 2006 and 2010. He quit the job early in August 2013 to spend more time with his kids. Now Johnson is returning to fill in for Ryan Brunner, who is quitting his elected post to go work in the Governor’s Office:

