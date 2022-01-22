Chapel Hill Transit suspends buses Saturday after aiming for noon start earlier in day

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – Chapel Hill Transit buses won’t run at all Saturday despite its transit director saying it was aiming for a noon start earlier Saturday morning on Twitter.

Brian Litchfield, Chapel Hill Transit’s Director, said buses are staying put this morning to allow plow crews “to better do their thing”.

However, the Town of Chapel Hill sent a notification out to news services at 10:47 a.m. notifying them that the transit service will be completed suspended for Saturday.

“Chapel Hill Transit will suspend transit service today, Saturday, January 22. Many of the roadways we serve are blanketed with snow and will not be plowed until later this afternoon,” the news release said. “Chapel Hill Transit has made the decision to close to keep our team members and customers safe.”

As of 7 a.m., only 20-percent of Interstate 95 and 10-percent of I-140 had been cleared, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation Public Relations Officer Andrew Barksdale.

No new road condition updates have been received by CBS 17 as of 11 a.m.

