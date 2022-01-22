Man Spotted Carrying His Own Severed Arm In Lewiston

According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, a 54 year old Palmyra man has been arrested in connection with a pair of Sunday afternoon fires. Both structure fires were on Main Street in Palmyra. The fire at 409 Main Street was outside an occupied residence. Everyone made it out of the building safely. The other fire was in a building located at 500 Main Street. That building was partially renovated and did have people living there, but there was no one at home at the time,

PALMYRA, ME ・ 8 DAYS AGO