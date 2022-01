A big part of Canada’s remarkable run through World Cup qualification to this point (which has seen them atop the CONCACAF table through eight matches heading into Thursday’s matches) has been Alphonso Davies, the Bayern Munich left back who’s been regularly named as one of the world’s top players recently. However, Davies isn’t available for the Canadian team’s away match against Honduras Thursday thanks to developing myocarditis (heart muscle inflammation) following a COVID-19 infection. So, instead, he provided second-screen commentary on the leadup to the match and then some of the match himself on his Twitch channel:

