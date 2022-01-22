ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Elon Musk thinks Twitter’s new NFT profile picture tool is “annoying”

dexerto.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTesla CEO Elon Musk has thrown in his two cents regarding Twitter’s new NFT profile picture option — and it doesn’t look like he’s a big fan. On January 13, Twitter announced that it would be rolling out a new feature that allows NFT owners the chance to flex their exclusive...

www.dexerto.com

Comments / 0

Related
HackerNoon

Twitter Brings NFT Profile Pictures to Reality with QuickNode as NFTs become Mainstream

The social media site has begun rolling out a new feature that lets Twitter Blue subscribers to verify their own NFTs and display them in their profile images for $2.99 per month. The feature which is part of Twitter's "Labs" feature, replaces your traditional circular profile photo with a hexagonal profile photo is powered with QuickNode API. The hex-shaped photo may be shown on your Twitter account from any platform. However, users can only alter their profiles on the iOS app.
VISUAL ART
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Adam Hollander
CharlotteObserver.com

Elon Musk Mocks Twitter’s Embrace of NFTs

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report CEO, and infrequent cryptocurrency evangelist, Elon Musk is taking Twitter (TWTR) - Get Twitter, Inc. Report to task over the company's plans to offer NFT holders special profile pictures. Twitter will display NFT profile pictures in a special hexagonal shape as long as...
BUSINESS
Coinspeaker

Twitter Announces New Feature for Twitter Blue Subscribers – NFT Profile Pictures

The Twitter NFT profile pictures are unique as they are distinguishably hexagon-shaped, other than the standard circle-shaped on the social media platform. Social network company Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) has announced that some of its users can now begin to use non-fungible tokens (NFT) as their profile pictures. Allowing selected Twitter customers to use NFTs as profile pictures represent the company’s biggest foray into the non-fungible tokens’ space. The NFTs industry is speedily growing, with a constantly increasing number of adoptions. Twitter said the new NFT feature, powered by OpenSea, will be exclusively available to users of its Blue subscription service on iOS, which is currently not global. The subscription service is live in some early markets, including Canada, New Zealand, Australia, and the US. Consecutively, support for the web and android users will roll out. Although iOS users are the only ones with access to the unique NFT profile pictures on Twitter, other users of the social media app will see the change.
INTERNET
pocketnow.com

Twitter launches NFT profile pictures, available exclusively to Blue subscribers

Twitter's Blue subscription might not be as famous as the social media network want it to be. Nonetheless, Twitter has been adding more and more features that are exclusive to Blue subscribers — the social network recently added the ability to upload longer duration videos and pin conversations for Blue subscribers.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Profile Picture#Nft#Twitter Blue#Pfp
dexerto.com

Streamer FRAN completely quits Twitch and Overwatch amid NFT backlash

Overwatch Twitch streamer and Toronto Defiant member, Francine ‘FRAN’ Vo, has announced that she will no longer be streaming or playing the game she has become best-known for. Her decisions follows some backlash over NFTs. In the wake of a tweet claiming that the number one NFT in...
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

CSGO Twitch streamer banned after absurdly shaving privates on stream

In an early contender for the most bizarre Twitch clip of 2022, a streamer has been unsurprisingly banned after revealing themselves in order to shave… down below. In Twitch’s more than a decade-long history, there have been many bans for weird and wonderful on-stream incidents, from filming in toilets to bans for being shot at – we’ve previously documented some of the platform’s most controversial suspensions.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Meme
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Tesla
Indy100

James Blunt threatens to release new music if Spotify doesn't remove Joe Rogan

James Blunt has weighed in on the Joe Rogan Spotify controversy by issuing a hilarious threat. Tweeting this morning, the You’re Beautiful singer said if Joe Rogan isn’t removed from the streaming service, he will release new music. The warning read: “If @spotify doesn’t immediately remove @joerogan, I will release new music onto the platform. #youwerebeautiful”. If @spotify doesn\u2019t immediately remove @joerogan, I will release new music onto the platform. #youwerebeautiful — James Blunt (@James Blunt) 1643450191 ...
MUSIC
Cosmopolitan

Woman shows dramatic before and after photos of how pregnancy changed her face

While there are many things about your body you can expect to change during pregnancy, like the foods you crave to the frequency with which you need to wee, one thing that's probably not on that list is your face. But, it seems a change in your appearance isn't entirely uncommon, as one mum-to-be has been documenting on TikTok.
TV & VIDEOS
dexerto.com

Asmongold reveals plans to “change things” on main Twitch channel return

Asmongold revealed plans to “change things” when he returns to his main Twitch channel, explaining that he wants to balance his content better and do more collaborations. Asmon hasn’t streamed on his main channel since his mother passed away. Initially, it was because he took a break. However, he eventually returned to his secondary channel in November 2021 and has been streaming there ever since.
TV & VIDEOS
dexerto.com

How to buy TikTok coins

TikTok has its very own digital currency, coins, which allow you to purchase ‘gifts’ you can send to your favorite creators on the app — here’s how to buy them. The ability to live stream is a common feature of many social media platforms, and TikTok is no exception, allowing creators who meet a certain few requirements to stream to their followers right from within the app.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy