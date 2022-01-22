Manchester United 1-0 West Ham, Leeds 0-1 Newcastle: clockwatch –as it happened

5.46pm GMT

Match report: Brentford 1-2 Wolves

Premier League: Three outstanding goals only constituted half the story on an extremely eventful afternoon at the Brentford Community Stadium. Ed Aarons was there to see it all go down ...

5.39pm GMT

GOAL! Southampton 1-0 Manchester City (Walker-Peters 7)

Premier League: Southampton right-back Kyle Walker-Peters has just scored his first ever top flight goal and it was an absolute beauty. Read all about it with Scott Murray ...

5.37pm GMT

Championship: The interrupted game between Coventry City and QPR has finished 2-1 to the side from West London.

5.33pm GMT

Match report: Leeds United 0-1 Newcastle United

Premier League: Jonjo Shelvey’s second half free-kick was enough to secure Newcastle’s second win of the Premier League season ahead of their warm-weather break in Saudi Arabia. Louis Taylor reports ...

5.30pm GMT

Match report: Manchester United 1-0 West Ham

Premier League: Arm-wrestle, tug of war, non-event, a fair share of the spoils: this was precisely where this contest was heading until, deep into added time, Marcus Rashford finished Edinson Cavani’s cross from the left to send himself, Manchester United and the Old Trafford faithful into ecstasy, writes Jamie Jackson.

5.28pm GMT

Full time: Brentford 1-2 Wolves

Premier League: We’ve had bloodshed, drones, delays, a malfunctioning referee’s battery pack and three goals during a very eventful afternoon at the Brentford Community Stadium. The game ends with Wolves taking the points and Thomas Frank being shown a red card for dissent as he stormed on to the pitch at the final whistle to protest about something or other.

5.25pm GMT

Brentford 1-2 Wolves: Adama Traore looks to have scored Wolves’ third with a cracking shot after latching on to a weighted pass from Ruben Neves but his effort is ruled out for offside after a VAR intervention. My word, that was tight .

5.22pm GMT

Match report: Everton 0-1 Leeds

Premier League: Emi Buendia scored the winner for Villa while an Everton fan was arrested under suspicion of throwing a bottle that hit two different players in the subsequent celebrations. Andy Hunter was there for the Guardian ...

5.19pm GMT

Brentford 1-2 Wolves: We’re into at least seven minutes of added time and Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa has just been booked for time-wasting. He wasn’t happy about it and complained at length to the referee, who must have been tempted to show him a second yellow.

5.17pm GMT

Match report: Nottingham Forest 2-1 Derby County

Championship: Nottingham Forest’s push for a place in the Championship play-offs was boosted by a dominant second-half display illuminated by goals from Lewis Grabban and Brennan Johnson, writes Peter Lansley from the City Ground.

5.11pm GMT

Southampton v Manchester City ... live!

Premier League: THe runaway league leaders are at St Mary’s, where Southampton manager Ralph Hassenhuttl has said his side will sit deep and try to defend but “not hide and try to play brave”. Find out if that approach goes as horribly wrong as I suspect it might with Scott Murray ...

5.07pm GMT

GOAL! Brentford 1-2 Wolves (Neves 78)

Premier League: Wolves restore their lead as Ruben Neves rounds off a fine passing move with a trademark strike from outside the Brentford penalty area.

Ruben Neves celebrates after firing Wolves back into the lead. Photograph: Nick Potts/PA

5.03pm GMT

Premier League results

Everton 0-1 Aston Villa

Brentford 1-1 Wolves (latest)

Leeds United 0-1 Newcastle United

Manchester United 1-0 West Ham

Southampton 0-0 Manchester City (5.30pm)

Championship results

Bristol City 3-2 Cardiff City

Nottingham Forest 2-1 Derby County

Bournemouth 0-1 Hull City

Birmingham City 2-1 Barnsley

Blackpool 1-0 Millwall

Coventry City 1-2 QPR (latest)

Reading 3-4 Huddersfield Town

Sheffield United 2-0 Luton Town

Stoke City 2-3 Fulham

Swansea City 1-0 Preston

West Brom 3-0 Peterborough United

4.58pm GMT

GOAL! Brentford 1-1 Wolves (Toney 71)

Premier League: In the delayed game at the Brentford Community Stadium, Ivan Toney drills into the bottom corner after being teed up by Bryan Mbeumo.

Ivan Toney equalises for the Bees. Photograph: Matthew Childs/Action Images/Reuters

4.57pm GMT

Full-time: Leeds 0-1 Newcastle

Premier League: Newcastle hold on to win their second Premier League game in 21 attempts this season. Jonjo Shelvey scored their winner with a free-kick where Leeds goalkeeper Ilan Meslier failed to distinguish himself.

4.55pm GMT

Leeds 0-1 Newcastle: Meslier saves brilliantly from Joe Willock to keep Leeds last-ditch hopes alive.

4.52pm GMT

Full time: Manchester United 1-0 West Ham

Premier League: Manchester leave it late but take all three points with a late smash-and-grab from Marcus Rashford.

4.51pm GMT

GOAL! Manchester United 1-0 West Ham (Rashford 90+3)

Premier League: For the second time in as many games, Marcus Rashford comes off the bench to score. It’s a tap-in from two yards but was Edinson Cavani offside in the build-up? No he wasn’t - the goal stands!!!

Marcus Rashford pounces to win the match for Manchester United. Photograph: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

4.49pm GMT

Leeds 0-1 Newcastle: Apologies, it was Allan Saint-Maximin who went down in the Leeds penalty area under a challenge from Robin Koch, who got away with one there.

4.48pm GMT

Leeds 0-1 Newcastle: Newcastle have a penalty shout turned down for what looked like a blatant foul on Fabian Schar.

4.46pm GMT

Championship: West Brom double their lead against Peterborough courtesy of Karlan Grant. Meanwhile at St Andrews, Victor Adeboyejo has pulled a goal back for Barnlsey, who trail Birmingham City 2-1.

4.45pm GMT

Southampton v Manchester City line-ups

Southampton: Forster, Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Salisu, Perraud, Redmond, Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Stuart Armstrong, Adams, Broja.

Subs: Lyanco, Stephens, Long, Adam Armstrong, Caballero, Elyounoussi, Diallo, Walcott, Valery.

Man City: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Laporte, Joao Cancelo, Bernardo Silva, Rodri, Sterling, De Bruyne, Grealish, Foden.

Subs: Stones, Ake, Gundogan, Gabriel Jesus, Fernandinho, Carson, Slicker, McAtee, Wilson-Esbrand.

Referee: Simon Hooper (Wiltshire)

4.43pm GMT

Championship: That West Brom goal I gave to Darnell Furlong appears to have been credited to Cedric Kipre. WHoever scored it, the Baggies still lead Peterborough 1-0.

4.39pm GMT

Championship: Darnell Furlong gives West Brom a 1-0 lead over Peterborough United, while Bournemouth fall behind to Ryan Longman goal for Hull City at the Vitality Stadium.

4.38pm GMT

GOAL! Leeds 0-1 Newcastle (Shelvey 75)

Premier League: Jonjo Shelvey curls a free-kick around what looks like a suspiciously poorly-placed defensive wall and inside the far post.

Jonjo Shelvey celebrates after giving Newcastle the lead at Leeds. Photograph: Scott Heppell/Reuters

4.37pm GMT

GOAL! Brentford 0-1 Wolves (Moutinho 48)

Premier League: The deadlock is broken at the Brentford Community Stadium. Joao Moutinho plays a one-two with Semedo on the edge of the Brentford box and strokes a right-footed effort into the far corner.

Joao Moutinho strikes for Wolves. Photograph: Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

4.32pm GMT

Leeds 0-0 Newcastle: Ahead of a week in which Newcastle are supposed to be bringing in several new recruits, Eddie Howe loses a third player to injury in one game. Jamaal Lascelles is the latest to limp off and it looks like he’s pulled a hamstring. Martin Dubravka takes the captain’s armband.

4.29pm GMT

Brentford 0-0 Wolves: The players of both side come out for their delayed second half, only for referee Peter Banks to trot back to his dressing-room because there’s something wrong with the battery pack on his arm.

4.27pm GMT

Championship: Luton’s Reece Burke is sent off for a last-man foul on Rhian Brewster, who he wrestled to the ground. In other news, Coventry’s game against QPR has been delayed for 10 minutes for - I think - a medical emergency of some sort in the crowd. It remains 1-1 at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

4.24pm GMT

Leeds 0-0 Newcastle: Newcastle are on the ropes and lose another player to injury. Paul Dummett is the latest casualty although I’m not sure exactly what’s wrong with him.

4.23pm GMT

Championship: A Lewis Baker screamer from distance draws Stoke City level with Fulham at the Bet365 Stadium.

4.21pm GMT

Manchester United 0-0 West Ham: Marcus Rashford comes on for Anthony Elanga, who got the nod ahead of his more senior Manchester United team-mate today.

4.17pm GMT

Championship: Danny Ward scores his third goal of the afternoon to put Huddersfield 4-3 up at Reading.

4.16pm GMT

Championship: Blackpool go ahead against Millwall, with Shayne Lavery scoring the only goal of the afternoon so far at Bloomfield Road.

4.15pm GMT

Brentford 0-0 Wolves: It’s finally half-time at the Brentford Community Stadium, where play was delayed due to an overhead drone and some unrelated injuries.

4.13pm GMT

Championship: Sheffield United score their second in three minutes, with Jack Robinson heading home a free-kick to make it 2-0. Coventry have equalised against QPR, with Jordan Shipley doing the honours.

4.11pm GMT

Championship: Nutmegging the goalkeeper, Rhian Brewster scores for Sheffield United to give them a one-goal lead over Luton Town at Bramall Lane. Meanwhile at the Liberty Stadium, Ryan Manning sends a screamer from distance fizzing past Preston goalkeeper Daniel iversen to give his side a 1-0 lead. Birmingham City have doubled their lead against Barnsley, with Scott Hogan doing the honours for the home side, who lead 2-0.

4.08pm GMT

Manchester United 0-0 West Ham: Alphonse Areola saves the first shot on target in the game at Old Trafford. Fred pulled the trigger but West Ham’s goalkeeper was able to keep it out.

4.04pm GMT

Brentford 0-0 Wolves: We’re 15 minutes of the 19 added on at Brentford in after the break in play but the action on the pitch is far less entertaining than that which preceded it in the sky above. There are no chances of note to report, although I can reveal that Ivan Toney has shorn his dreads and is now sporting what I believe the kids call “a shape-up”.

Ivan Toney models his new not-so-high barnet. Photograph: Nick Potts/PA

3.54pm GMT

Championship half-times

Bristol City 3-1 Cardiff City (result)

Nottingham Forest 2-1 Derby County (result)

Bournemouth 0-0 Hull City

Birmingham City 1-0 Barnsley

Blackpool 0-0 Millwall

Coventry City 0-1 QPR

Reading 3-3 Huddersfield Town

Sheffield United 0-0 Luton Town

Stoke City 1-2 Fulham

Swansea City 0-0 Preston

West Brom 0-0 Peterborough United

3.52pm GMT

Premier League half-times

Everton 0-1 Aston Villa (result)

Brentford 0-0 Wolves (latest)

Leeds United 0-0 Newcastle United

Manchester United 0-0 West Ham

Southampton v Manchester City (5.30pm)

3.51pm GMT

Brentford 0-0 Wolves: The drone has buggered off and the players are back out at the Brentford Community Stadium. Between the injuries to Rico Henry and Mathias Jensen, and the aerial intervention from the drone, half-time is some way away.

3.50pm GMT

Newcastle 0-0 Leeds: Ilan Meslier saves brilliantly from Chris Wood, who pounces on a bouncing ball in the penalty area from six yards out after a corner. The flag goes up and it turns out the big Kiwi was offside but Meslier didn’t know that.

3.46pm GMT

Championship: Reading equalise against Huddersfield at the Madejski, where it’s now 3-3 between the sides. Michael Morrison chips in with the latest.

3.44pm GMT

Leeds 0-0 Newcastle: Bad news for Newcastle, who lose Joelinton to a groin injury. It doesn’t look great as he limps off and you’d have to think it could rule him out for six weeks or more. He’ll have a scan tomorrow and in the meantime is replaced by Sean Longstaff.

3.42pm GMT

Brentford 0-0 Wolves: This, from our man at the Brentford Community Stadium.

3.40pm GMT

Brentford 0-0 Wolves: The drone continues to fly over the Brentford Community Stadium, where the players have been taken off the field. Located just six miles from Heathrow Airport, it’s a bit of a security risk and now a helicopter has been summoned to ... do something or other? They’re hardly going to blast it out of the sky, are they?

3.37pm GMT

Championship: Having fallen behind inside a minute, Fulham have now taken the lead against Stoke City. Munez turns in the box and scores his second of the afternoon off the foot of the post. At St Andrews, where fans were protesting about their owners before today’s game, Birmingham City have gone 1-0 up against Barnsley through Miguel Fernandez.

3.34pm GMT

Drone stops Brentford v Wolves

Brentford 0-0 Wolves: Both Mathias Jensen and Rico Henry have had to go off to receive treatment for their respective head injuries after the aforementioned clash. Thomas Frank has sent on a pair of concussion substitutes, which means one or both of the stricken players could return.

Now there’s more drama at the Brentford Community Stadium as the referee takes the players off the pitch because somebody is flying a drone overhead. No, really.

The offending drone. Photograph: Hannah McKay/Reuters

3.31pm GMT

Leeds 0-0 Newcastle: Newcastle finally get a shot off but Ilan Meslier gets down to his right to save superbly from a low Jonjo Shelvey drive from just outside the penalty area.

3.30pm GMT

Championship: Archbishop Desmond has left the Madejski. It’s now 3-2 to Huddersfield against Reading after Danny Ward capitalises on a hideous goalkeeping error from Luke Southwood.

3.27pm GMT

Championship: George Puscas equalises for Reading against Huddersfield at the Madejski Stadium, where it’s all square between the sides: Archbishop Desmond 2-2.

3.25pm GMT

Leeds 0-0 Newcastle: Raphina has a header blocked after the ball bounced his way when Martin Dubravka had rushed out to narrow the angle and block a shot.

3.24pm GMT

Brentford 0-0 Wolves: Ouch. Mathias Jensen and Rico Henry have collided in mid-air, clashing heads in the process. Jensen comes out worst from the collision and has blood pouring from a laceration.

3.21pm GMT

Manchester United 0-0 West Ham: Cristiano Ronaldo fails to convert a wonderful Bruno Fernandes cross. Manchester United are on top against West Ham but have yet to score.

3.16pm GMT

Championship: Huddersfield have come from behind to take a 2-1 lead against Reading. Danny Ward pounces on a rebound to shoot them ahead in Berkshire.

3.14pm GMT

Leeds 0-0 Newcastle: Leeds continue to dominate against Newcastle. Dan James brings a very smart save out of Martin Dubravka from close range when he should have scored. Fabian Schar was injured as he slid in with a late lunge in an attempt to block James’s shot and is currently flat on his back receiving treatment.

Daniel James gets a shot away under the attention of Fabian Schar. Photograph: Lee Smith/Action Images/Reuters

3.11pm GMT

Championship: Reading’s lead against Huddersfield didn’t last long. Daniel Sinani, on loan from Norwich City, equalises for the Terriers.

3.10pm GMT

Manchester United 0-0 West Ham: Manchester United win a corner and Bruno Fernandes ... fails to clear the first man. Declan Rice heads clear at the near post for the visitors.

3.08pm GMT

Championship: Lucas Joao fires home from close range to give Reading an early lead against Huddersfield. Meanwhile at the Coventry Building Society Stadium, QPR have gone ahead against Coventry City through Andre Gray.

3.06pm GMT

Leeds 0-0 Newcastle: Dan James shoots wide from a very tight angle after more good work down the right from Leeds.

3.05pm GMT

Championship: Rodrigo Muniz equalises for Fulham against Stoke just one minute and 13 seconds after his side had conceded.

3.04pm GMT

Championship: Less than a minute into their game against Fulham, Stoke have taken the lead through D’Margio Wright-Phillips.

3.02pm GMT

Our three o'clock kick-offs are under way ...

And Leeds are immediately on the attack in their match against Newcastle at Elland Road, with Raphina galloping down the right flank but unable to get a cross into the opposition box after cutting inside.

3.01pm GMT

Match report: Everton 0-1 Aston Villa

Premier League: Emi Buendia headed home to only goal of the game to consign Everton to defeat, but Everton fans can take heart from a second half performance in which their team had 15 attempts on goal. Andy Hunter reports ...

2.53pm GMT

2.31pm GMT

Championship results

Bristol City 3-2 Cardiff City

Nottingham Forest 2-1 Derby County

2.29pm GMT

Full time: Everton 0-1 Aston Villa

Premier League: It’s all over at Goodison Park, where Everton have lost to Aston Villa but went down swinging haymakers in a second half they dominated, creating several good chances they were unable to convert. Emi Buendia scored the winner for Villa, getting a flick to a Lucas Digne corner to send the ball looping over Jordan Pickford and into the far corner.

Emi Buendia (right) and Philippe Coutinho celebrate Aston Villa’s winner. Photograph: Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC/Getty Images

2.16pm GMT

Championship: Andreas Weimann has added to Chris Martin’s brace to put Bristol City 3-1 ahead against Cardiff City, while Nottingham Forest’s young star Brennan Johnson has doubled his side’s lead against Derby County. It’s 2-0 at the City Ground and both matches are entering their knockings.

2.12pm GMT

Brentford v Wolves

Brentford: Lossl, Ajer, Jansson, Pinnock, Canos, Jensen, Norgaard, Janelt, Henry, Mbeumo, Toney.

Subs: Forss, Wissa, Ghoddos, Baptiste, Bidstrup, Sorensen, Roerslev, Stevens, Fernandez.

Wolves: Jose Sa, Kilman, Coady, Gomes, Nelson Semedo, Dendoncker, Neves, Joao Moutinho, Ait Nouri, Daniel Podence, Silva.

Subs: Chiquinho, Hoever, Marcal, Bruno Jordao, Trincao, Ruddy, Giles, Traore, Cundle.

Referee: Peter Banks (Norwich)

A young Brentford fan en route to the Brentford Community Stadium. Photograph: Hannah McKay/Reuters

2.09pm GMT

Manchester United v West Ham

Man Utd: De Gea, Dalot, Maguire, Varane, Alex Telles, Fred, McTominay, Bruno Fernandes, Greenwood, Ronaldo, Elanga.

Subs: Jones, Mata, Martial, Rashford, Lingard, Cavani, Henderson, Matic, van de Beek.

West Ham: Areola, Coufal, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Bowen, Lanzini, Fornals, Antonio.

Subs: Yarmolenko, Vlasic, Noble, Diop, Fredericks, Masuaku, Johnson, Kral, Randolph.





Referee: Jon Moss (W Yorkshire)

Marcus Rashford rocks up at Old Trafford, having ended his barren run in front of goal against Brentford in midweek. Photograph: Zac Goodwin/PA

2.06pm GMT

Leeds United v Newcastle United line-ups

Leeds: Meslier, Ayling, Llorente, Struijk, Dallas, Koch, Raphinha, Klich, Rodrigo, Harrison, James.

Subs: Roberts, Klaesson, Bate, Gelhardt, Hjelde, McKinstry, McCarron, Moore, Kenneh.

Newcastle: Dubravka, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Dummett, Willock, Shelvey, Joelinton, Fraser, Wood, Saint-Maximin.

Subs: Clark, Lewis, Hendrick, Manquillo, Murphy, Almiron, Darlow, Gayle, Sean Longstaff.

Referee: Chris Kavanagh (Lancashire)

2.04pm GMT

Premier League: Aston Villa continue to lead by the only goal of the game, but Everton are hammering on the door. Richarlison, Ben Godfrey and Yerry Mina have all gone close in the second half, while Dominic Calvert-Lewin missed a sitter, somehow firing over after connecting with a wonderful cross from the right touchline from the substitute Anthony Gordon. There are 17 minutes left at Goodison Park and Scott Murray has the latest ...

2.01pm GMT

Championship: Chris Martin has put Bristol City 2-1 up against Cardiff City at Ashton Gate, firing past Alex Smithies into the bottom corner in the 68th minute.

1.43pm GMT

Championship: Lewis Grabban has put Nottingham Forest a goal up in their game asgainst Derby County at the City Ground. The striker was on hand to score from close range, converting a James Garner free-kick into the penalty area.

1.26pm GMT

1.26pm GMT

Everton’s hunt for a manager: He is in no way qualified but bringing Rooney back to Goodison Park would deliver the rush of authentic emotion we all crave, writes Barney Ronay.

1.26pm GMT

Today's Premier League fixtures

Everton 0-1 Aston Villa (HT)

Brentford v Wolves

Leeds United v Newcastle United

Manchester United v West Ham

Southampton v Manchester City (5.30pm)

And the Championship ...

Bristol City 1-1 Cardiff City (HT)

Nottingham Forest 0-0 Derby County (HT)

Bournemouth v Hull City

Birmingham City v Barnsley

Blackpool v Millwall

Coventry City v QPR

Reading v Huddersfield Town

Sheffield United v Luton Town

Stoke City v Fulham

Swansea City v Preston

West Brom v Peterborough United

1.25pm GMT

Premier League clockwatch ...

Watford and Norwich got the weekend’s top flight action under way last night, with Norwich prevailing courtesy of three unanswered goals which may spell the end of Claudio Ranieri’s short Vicarage Road reign.

Today’s early kick-off was at Goodison Park, where it’s currently half-time. Everton trail Aston Villa after Emi Buendia rose to flick the ball home from a Lucas Digne corner seconds before the half-time whistle.

In the subsequent celebrations down by the corner flag, both Digne and Matty Cash were hit by one of several bottles thrown by some idiots in the crowd. Yes, the same bottle, which ricocheted from one man’s head on to the other.

We have a trio of three o’clock kick-offs ahead of this evening’s set-to between Southampton and Manchester City at St Mary’s: Brentford host Wolves, Newcastle travel to Leeds and Manchester United take on West Ham.

We’ll keep you posted on all the goals as they go in, flag up any major talking points and keep an eye on proceedings further down the pyramid on another busy afternoon of football action.