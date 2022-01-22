Roswell Restaurant Week hopes to boost local businesses still struggling through the pandemic

ROSWELL, Ga. — Many local businesses, especially restaurants, struggled through the pandemic and still have supply chain and staffing issues.

Roswell just started its Restaurant Week to help the city’s restaurants attract more business and new customers during a slow winter season.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The 26 restaurants include The Mill Kitchen & Bar, where Executive Chef Sam Adams said they offer a nightly prix fixe menu of three courses for $40 a person.

“Everyone’s squeezing their wallet a little tight the first couple weeks of the year, so Restaurant Weeks are a great way to get people to come out,” he said.

“I think anything that can keep the restaurants afloat is wonderful,” said Susan Faith Jones, a regular at The Mill.

Restaurants in Roswell continue to hire more staff, trying to keep shifts full, but Adams says it’s been challenging.

“This is uncharted territory for all of us,” he said.

At the Crazy Love Coffeehouse, owner Perry Pettett also calls it a concern.

“Certainly, staffing is always a continuing thing we have to address, but right now in good shape,” Pettett said.

Both eateries also deal with supply chain problems and delays getting certain orders of supplies and food.

“Seems like each week there’s a different item that’s out of stock,” Pettett said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

To find a full list of the restaurants participating in Restaurant Weeks in Roswell, you can visit www.roswellRW.com. The event runs through Sunday, Feb. 6.

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group