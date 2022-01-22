ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roswell, GA

Roswell Restaurant Week hopes to boost local businesses still struggling through the pandemic

By Steve Gehlbach, WSB-TV
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aBQ6C_0dstBHHB00

ROSWELL, Ga. — Many local businesses, especially restaurants, struggled through the pandemic and still have supply chain and staffing issues.

Roswell just started its Restaurant Week to help the city’s restaurants attract more business and new customers during a slow winter season.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The 26 restaurants include The Mill Kitchen & Bar, where Executive Chef Sam Adams said they offer a nightly prix fixe menu of three courses for $40 a person.

“Everyone’s squeezing their wallet a little tight the first couple weeks of the year, so Restaurant Weeks are a great way to get people to come out,” he said.

“I think anything that can keep the restaurants afloat is wonderful,” said Susan Faith Jones, a regular at The Mill.

Restaurants in Roswell continue to hire more staff, trying to keep shifts full, but Adams says it’s been challenging.

“This is uncharted territory for all of us,” he said.

At the Crazy Love Coffeehouse, owner Perry Pettett also calls it a concern.

“Certainly, staffing is always a continuing thing we have to address, but right now in good shape,” Pettett said.

Both eateries also deal with supply chain problems and delays getting certain orders of supplies and food.

“Seems like each week there’s a different item that’s out of stock,” Pettett said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

To find a full list of the restaurants participating in Restaurant Weeks in Roswell, you can visit www.roswellRW.com. The event runs through Sunday, Feb. 6.

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

AP sources: Despite reports, Tom Brady hasn’t made up mind

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Despite reports that he is retiring, Tom Brady has told the Tampa Bay Buccaneers he hasn’t made up his mind, two people familiar with the details told The Associated Press. ESPN first reported Brady’s retirement on Saturday, citing unidentified sources. Brady’s company posted a...
NFL
CBS News

Joni Mitchell joining Neil Young in protest over Spotify

Joni Mitchell said Friday she is seeking to remove all of her music from Spotify in solidarity with Neil Young, who ignited a protest against the streaming service for airing a podcast that featured a figure who has spread misinformation about the coronavirus. Mitchell, who like Young is a California-based...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Food & Drinks
Roswell, GA
Restaurants
Local
Georgia Health
Roswell, GA
Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Business
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
City
Roswell, GA
Roswell, GA
Food & Drinks
Local
Georgia Restaurants
Roswell, GA
Business
CBS News

Ash Barty beats Danielle Collins in Australian Open women's final

No. 1-ranked Ashleigh Barty defeated Danielle Collins in the Australian Open women's final Saturday in Melbourne, 6-3, 7-6 (2), to become the first Australian to win the women's singles title since 1978. Barty, 25, didn't surrender a single set en route to the third Grand Slam title of her career.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pandemic#Coffeehouse#Food Drink#Roswell Restaurant Week#Wsb Tv News#The Mill Kitchen Bar#The Mill#Restaurant Weeks#Cox Media Group
CBS News

North Korea carries out 7th launch this month

North Korea on Sunday fired a suspected ballistic missile into the sea — its 7th round of weapons launches this month — in an apparent attempt to pressure the Biden administration over long-stalled nuclear negotiations. South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said the North launched one suspected ballistic...
WORLD
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
31K+
Followers
51K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy