Paloma Botín, the daughter of Spanish Santander banking chairman Emilio Botín, and her husband Ricardo Gómez-Acebo, the Marquis of La Deleitosa, are the subject of an investigation into the potential fraudulent purchase of an antiquity dated from the 6th century B.C.E. The artifact was believed to have been looted from an archaeological site and subsequently trafficked illegally on the art market. The work at the center of the investigation is a sculpture of an Iberian lioness that Botín purchased from an anonymous Spanish antiquities dealer, the Spanish outlet El País reported. Evidence that the sculpture had been traded illicitly was uncovered during a...

EUROPE ・ 2 DAYS AGO