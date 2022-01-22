Is there a method like this, and if not, should there be?
By Kathryn Woodby
violinist.com
7 days ago
Edited: January 21, 2022, 10:42 PM · Curious if there are any *current* methods (say, published in this century) that are "complete" in and of themselves, and designed for the studio learner. Something I've been thinking of recently as my son is in piano lessons, and I am...
January 27, 2022, 8:05 AM · Learning pieces by heart can be tricky to some, but is really helpful to be able to focus in more than the notes of a piece. Recently I have been trying a new way of memorizing things and it has been more entertaining than just repeating a passage, it goes like this:
Edited: January 26, 2022, 11:50 AM · I would like to hear your opinions about the structure of practice sessions. Particularly with length of time spent on each item. I find myself frequently having things I don't get to practice because I spend too much time on other parts of my practice. For instance, if I'm practicing a scale in thirds, I will spend 15 minutes, sometimes 30, until I feel I have ironed out some issues that I wanted fixed. So, inevitably, some topics get pushed to the back burner for another day because I spend so much time on certain things. I guess I don't know when I should move on. I see a lot of mention of spending maybe 5-10 minutes on a single scale, but it feels wrong to spend 5-10 minutes on something and then move on when you can tell that there are still problems there. Is this really the approach I should take? Just move on even though there are errors.
January 23, 2022, 4:37 PM · I will be away from my teacher for several months so we are going to do virtual lessons. I’m sure most of you know that the mic in a smartphone or tablet makes the violin sound horribly tinny, overtones are lost, and if you play loudly it just horribly distorts the sound/gets blown out. Playing further away minimizes some of this, but that won’t be feasible for lessons. Can anyone recommend a good mic? I know some of the distortion is unavoidable simply because of compression on a video conference, but I would like my teacher to hear what I sound like as closely as possible to reality. Also, I would like recommendations for video conferencing that has the least amount of audio compression\processing. I’ve seen some masterclasses done over zoom, and I’ve got to say that was pretty dreadful.
Circulating through the same grains throughout the week? Quinoa, rice, and oatmeal are delicious in so many forms, but sometimes it’s fun to try something a little different. The latest craze is gluten-free, slightly nutty in flavor, and fluffy in texture: fonio. As the smallest member of the millet...
I imagined myself as a reader of these recent blogs and wondered how I would go about creating a simple volume buying method. For daily volume between 1m and 10m, round down to the nearest million shares and equate that to £, for example, volume of 4.867m would result in a £4 day.
Just a quick theoretical question. IMHO natural materials always surpass synthetic and metals if it is about sound and resonance. Taken that this is mere an opinion, that a lot of people may agree on, but stil an opinion. Anyway going from this i was wundering the following. whay dealing...
January 25, 2022, 12:12 PM · How do you "anchor" something that is in constant motion? This is a fundamental question for vibrato technique, which requires a balance of motion and stability. Every vibrato origin story is unique, but when I first learned vibrato, my teacher placed two fingers...
Sudbury, Mass. -- Methods Machine Tools, Inc., a supplier of high-quality machine tools and automation systems in North America, began representing select Weiler products in North America effective Jan. 1. Weiler, a German manufacturer of precision flat-bed lathes, specializes in high-mix, low-volume jobs, and long workpieces. Methods represents the company’s...
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. London, UK, January 18, 2022 McapMediaWire The success of an organisation is determined by the quality and professionalism of the team. This is also important as choosing the right casino in which you want to invest money and earn, for example, a casino like CasinoChan Australia. In order to avoid mistakes in its formation, it is important to know some of the subtleties in this area.
The UKs hottest circus company, Barely Methodical Troupe bring you their five-star hit about group dynamics and friendship. Tumbling, flying and c... This event occurred in January 2022. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. The UK’s hottest circus company, Barely Methodical Troupe bring you their...
Scientists at Russia's Bochvar Institute have developed a more effective way to decontaminate laboratory equipment which will reduce the amount of radioactive waste that is produced, as well as its residual radioactivity. Scientists in the Bochvar Institute in Moscow (Image: TVEL) Instead of using water-based solvents to remove radioactive contamination...
Every week I’m sent apps that are meant to help or solve a situation for users that haven’t been done before. But I was sent a particular app this week that made me rethink how a note-taking app should work. Created by Rihab Mehboob, Note Yourself was released...
I am new to this forum and I hope this post here is fine. My name is Mario and I am a Germany based music student, violin teacher and trainee at the European Corporation for Dispokinesis. I am interested in a way of playing the violin which is natural, holistic and healthy. Too many musicians suffer from tension, pain, shaking, cramping, loss of control, stress and anxiety or simply dissatisfaction with practice. I started a Youtube channel in which I show some holistic violin basics that lay the foundation for a healthy and free music making.
January 26, 2022, 9:36 AM · Hi, my daughter is applying for a scholarship that requires to submit videos. One of the pieces she'd like to submit is the Haydn G major concerto, 1st movement (I wrote here about this a few weeks ago). We have a backing track with piano accompaniment, but she looks a bit silly standing there about three minutes listening to the tutti, and there is also time limitations. Do you think it's ok to edit out the tutti sections from the backing track, leaving only a few bars for each section? The video would be recorded with the reduced track. I know that ideally she should have a real pianist, but this doesn't seem possible at the moment.
January 27, 2022, 10:30 AM · I teach a Pilates class for instrumentalists at the Governor’s School for the Arts in Virginia. Though open to all instrumentalists, this class is primarily composed of violinists and violists. I think there is no coincidence there; while all musicians benefit from exercise and physical conditioning, the violin and viola bring some unique physical considerations.
Edited: January 29, 2022, 12:41 PM · Having purchased a new to me violin last summer, and now that I've played it for a few months, I'm predictably curious about strings. Perusing YouTube last night, I found some excellent string comparison videos. One that was quite good included many different strings played on two violins, and it had clever labeling that allowed for direct, side-by-side comparisons.
Researchers at Harvard are investigating 'super-agers' - elderly people whose sharp minds avoid typical age-related declines. They found that the visual cortices of the super-agers' brains maintained youthful activity patterns. Here, Assistant Professor of Neurology, Alexandra Touroutoglou, explains their discoveries. Researchers at Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts General Hospital are...
Comments / 0