Is there a method like this, and if not, should there be?

Edited: January 26, 2022, 11:50 AM · I would like to hear your opinions about the structure of practice sessions. Particularly with length of time spent on each item. I find myself frequently having things I don't get to practice because I spend too much time on other parts of my practice. For instance, if I'm practicing a scale in thirds, I will spend 15 minutes, sometimes 30, until I feel I have ironed out some issues that I wanted fixed. So, inevitably, some topics get pushed to the back burner for another day because I spend so much time on certain things. I guess I don't know when I should move on. I see a lot of mention of spending maybe 5-10 minutes on a single scale, but it feels wrong to spend 5-10 minutes on something and then move on when you can tell that there are still problems there. Is this really the approach I should take? Just move on even though there are errors.

