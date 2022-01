Welcome back! Injuries can be a terrible thing in wrestling as they can derail someone in the blink of an eye. Something can happen to a wrestler to put them on the shelf out of nowhere, no matter what they are doing at the time. That can happen to anyone of any level, and unfortunately the injury bug bit a current WWE champion. That isn’t going to keep him away forever though and now you should be seeing him again soon.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO