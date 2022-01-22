ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Northwood Tech Instructor Places 3rd At National Convention

drydenwire.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorthwood Technical College Farm Operation Instructor Julie Wadzinski placed 3rd in the Young Farmers & Ranchers (YF&R) Discussion Meet at the American Farm Bureau Federation’s (AFBF) 103rd Convention that was held in Atlanta, Georgia from Jan. 8-10. Wadzinski entered and competed as a member of the Barron County...

drydenwire.com

Comments / 0

