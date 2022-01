HANCEVILLE, Ala. – Championship Saturday at the Cullman County Tournament tipped off with the JV Girls title game between the Lady Warriors of West Point and the Good Hope Lady Raiders. It was a very tight contest between the two squads in which neither led by more than four at any point, but West Point was able to get just enough stops and sink just enough free throws late in the game to pull away and win thus year’s JV Girls Championship 33-29. After a scoreless three minutes, West Point’s Kealie Harbison split a pair of free throws to give the...

