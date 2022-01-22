ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Lions soccer ties Burkburnett, falls to Pampa in Wichita Falls

By Derrick Stuckly
brownwoodnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWICHITA FALLS – The Brownwood Lions played Burkburnett to a...

www.brownwoodnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita Falls, TX
City
Borger, TX
City
Brownwood, TX
CBS News

Joni Mitchell joining Neil Young in protest over Spotify

Joni Mitchell said Friday she is seeking to remove all of her music from Spotify in solidarity with Neil Young, who ignited a protest against the streaming service for airing a podcast that featured a figure who has spread misinformation about the coronavirus. Mitchell, who like Young is a California-based...
MUSIC
CBS News

Ash Barty beats Danielle Collins in Australian Open women's final

No. 1-ranked Ashleigh Barty defeated Danielle Collins in the Australian Open women's final Saturday in Melbourne, 6-3, 7-6 (2), to become the first Australian to win the women's singles title since 1978. Barty, 25, didn't surrender a single set en route to the third Grand Slam title of her career.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lions#Pampa#Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy