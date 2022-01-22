Silver Alert canceled for Muncie teen

The nor'easter churning along the East Coast on Saturday is threatening a dangerous mix of heavy snow and fierce winds for millions of Americans -- and could develop into a historic storm for parts of eastern New England, according to forecasters. Whiteout conditions are expected across the region, and several...
A flurry of reports on Saturday indicated Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was set to announce his retirement. But multiple sources quickly pushed back, saying the seven-time Super Bowl champ hasn’t made a decision yet. Michael George has the latest and looks back at Brady's 22 years in the NFL.
North Korea launched a suspected ballistic missile on Sunday, according to the South Korean military, marking potentially the seventh missile test the nation has conducted so far in 2022. The missile was launched from a northern inland area, but it was unclear exactly where it landed, according to South Korea's...
MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s foreign minister claims that NATO wants to pull Ukraine into the alliance, amid escalating tensions over NATO expansion and fears that Russia is preparing to invade Ukraine. In comments on state television Sunday, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also challenged NATO’s claim to be a...
Joni Mitchell said Friday she is seeking to remove all of her music from Spotify in solidarity with Neil Young, who ignited a protest against the streaming service for airing a podcast that featured a figure who has spread misinformation about the coronavirus. Mitchell, who like Young is a California-based...
An American woman, originally from Kansas, has been arrested after organizing and leading an all-female military battalion on behalf of ISIS, the Justice Department said Saturday. Allison Fluke-Ekren, 42, was first apprehended in Syria and transferred into the custody of the FBI Friday. She now faces federal charges of providing...
No. 1-ranked Ashleigh Barty defeated Danielle Collins in the Australian Open women's final Saturday in Melbourne, 6-3, 7-6 (2), to become the first Australian to win the women's singles title since 1978. Barty, 25, didn't surrender a single set en route to the third Grand Slam title of her career.
President Joe Biden is considering Judge J. Michelle Childs as a potential candidate to succeed Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer when he retires later this year, a White House spokesman confirmed Friday night. Childs, a judge on the U.S. district court in South Carolina, is the first person the Biden...
Conroe, Texas — Former President Donald Trump is dangling the prospect of pardons for supporters who participated in the deadly January 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol if he returns to the White House. "If I run and if I win, we will treat those people from January 6th...
